Michelle Bancewicz Cicale from Seabrook, New Hampshire is making it a habit pulling in gigantic tunas. This time she did it alone!. Thanks to Kira Lew for an article back in October, we know that Michelle has been fishing most of her life and that she's only been tuna fishing since 2015. In 2019 she bought her own boat the FV No Limits. FV means fishing vessel. It's a perfectly named boat. This is Michelle getting a 1,000-pound tuna onto her boat. I get tired just bringing in the milk from the car.

SEABROOK, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO