SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to own three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, meaning they'll have another great opportunity to build for the future. At this point, it's just a matter of where those picks fall. As the NBA All-Star break comes to a close, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the second edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.

Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.

Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Over the coming months, the SI Thunder team will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports

James Snook / USA TODAY Sports

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports

Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports

Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports

9. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK

Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports

Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports

Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports

Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports

Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports

Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports

Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports