Current Records: Norfolk State 18-5; Morgan State 8-13 The Morgan State Bears are 3-10 against the Norfolk State Spartans since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Morgan State and Norfolk State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO