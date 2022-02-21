ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use Antibiotics Sparingly After Birth to Preserve Newborn's 'Microbiome'

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse Antibiotics Sparingly After Birth to Preserve Newborn's 'Microbiome'. MONDAY, Feb....

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

cancerhealth.com

New Link Discovered Between Gut Microbiome and Anti-Tumor Immunity

A growing body of evidence links the gut microbiome—the vast collection of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the digestive tract—to the body’s immune response to cancer. But the role of specific bacteria, and the nature of their interaction with immune cells, remain a critical subject of research. A better understanding of the crosstalk between the gut microbiota and the immune system would allow us, among other strategies, to use probiotics as part of cancer treatment.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers evaluate safety of popular method of sterilization

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2002 approved hysteroscopic sterilization, a less invasive type of permanent contraception branded as Essure, it was considered a turning point in birth control. But then thousands of people reported having adverse experiences following the procedure—including pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding, and the need for additional surgeries—prompting the FDA to mandate a clinical trial to assess the product's safety.
HEALTH
The Press

Should You Use Antibiotic Creams on Your Skin?

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As winter winds leave your skin dry, cracked and prone to cuts and bleeding, a skin expert says you should resist the urge to use antibiotic creams or ointments. While it might seem sensible to use antibiotic topicals to combat germs and prevent...
SKIN CARE
Grand Haven Tribune

Can probiotics help children with stomach issues after taking antibiotics?

Q: My daughter had to take antibiotics and they seem to have given her some tummy issues. Can probiotics help restore gut balance?. A: Antibiotics can kill both good and bad bacteria in your child’s gut. This may throw your child’s gut microbiome out of balance. The microbiome is made up of the microscopic organisms – bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites – that live in our bodies. That’s why it’s important to only use antibiotics when they’re really needed.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Medical Mystery After Antibiotics Make Man "Hear God"

A man ended up "hearing God" in a rare reaction to his antibiotic medication, his doctors have reported in the journal BMC Psychiatry. The 50-year-old man attended a hospital appointment with a consultant for pneumonia where he was prescribed amoxicillin-clavulanic acid – a combination antibiotic commonly used to treat bacterial infections – and discharged. When the respiratory symptoms did not disappear, however, he was brought back in to hospital and started on another antibiotic – clarithromycin.
RELIGION
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Man Who Injected Mushroom Tea Hospitalized Due to Deadly Fungi Growing in His Blood

A 30-year-old man was admitted in the hospital with multiple organ failure and fungal infections after he tried self-medicating with mushroom tea. According to the report, the man injected a mushroom tea into his system but was rushed to the hospital after he developed a deadly outbreak of fungi growing in his blood.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Cause of inflammatory bowel disease discovered

Chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is becoming increasingly widespread. Until now, however, the underlying causes of the inflammation responses were unclear. Scientists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have now identified a mechanism that triggers a problematic interaction between intestinal bacteria and cells in the intestinal mucus layer in XLP2, a condition associated with IBD. The team believes that the results can be applied to other intestinal diseases and could offer approaches to the development of new drugs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

