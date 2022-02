It took him until the final game of the 46, but last season Brentford's Ivan Toney set a new record for the most goals scored in a single Championship season. For extended spells throughout the season, he scored so frequently that it looked as though he would surpass Glenn Murray's benchmark of 30 by some length, yet unwelcome barren spells meant a single goal in a 3-1 win over Bristol City on May 8, 2021 took him to a historic tally.

SOCCER ・ 11 HOURS AGO