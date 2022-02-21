ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2/21 Big Ten Preview: Indiana at OSU

By Thomas Beindit
btpowerhouse.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten has two games on Monday night, highlighted by a great matchup between Indiana and Ohio State in Columbus. Fans will also get to enjoy a feisty battle between Maryland and Penn State as well. Let’s take a look at the slate. Game of the Day:....

www.btpowerhouse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
BuckeyesNow

Buckeyes Drop First Home Game This Year, Fall To Iowa

February Saturday afternoons in the Big Ten typically bring about some of the most physical games the league has to offer. This afternoon in Columbus was right on par. The Iowa Hawkeyes battered the Buckeyes in the second half and handed Ohio State its first home loss of the season, 75-62.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Galloway
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
FOX59

Ivey, No. 5 Purdue end Rutgers’ run over ranked teams

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — For Purdue coach Matt Painter, Jaden Ivey’s ability to break down the defense was the difference. Ivey scored 25 points, Zach Edey added 15 points and No. 5 Purdue beat Rutgers 84-72 on Sunday, ending the Scarlet Knights’ recent run of success against ranked teams. Rutgers had won its last […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Hoosiers#Osu#Penn State#Ncaas#Frontcourts#Ohio State#Backcourts
FOX59

No. 22 Ohio State outlasts Indiana in overtime, 80-69

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime. Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left. The Hoosiers jumped ahead by […]
INDIANA STATE
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

Photos From Ohio State’s 75-62 Loss To Iowa

Ohio State entered Saturday’s game against Iowa a perfect 11-0 at home this season but saw that streak come to an end with a 75-62 loss in Columbus. The Hawkeyes used a 17-4 second-half run to pull away from the Buckeyes after holding just a one-point lead at the break.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Providence Journal

Here's where Providence College men's basketball landed in this week's national polls

The end of Providence College’s eight-game winning streak coincided with a slip in the national polls. The Friars moved down to No. 10 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches version and slipped three spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press version, which was released on Monday. Their loss to Villanova in Tuesday’s showdown at the top of the Big East was followed by an overtime victory at Butler on Sunday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
247Sports

How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Tuesday night will be a big one inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa, who is fresh off its biggest win of the season, is set to host Michigan State. The Spartans have lost four out of their last five, but still sit No. 28 in the NET rankings and are always a tough out with Tom Izzo at the helm. Tip-off is slated for 6:01 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN. Prior to the showdown, let's dive into the series history, quick notes about each team and how you can watch, listen or stream it.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

No. 22 Iowa quells No. 5 Indiana’s rally, wins 96-91

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana’s fourth quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa. Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots. Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made nine of 14 free throws to close the game. The teams combined to miss 11 of their first 12 shots. Iowa then made nine of its next 11, jumping out to a 23-8 lead. Iowa never trailed and led by as much as 24. The Hawkeyes were up 22 heading into the final quarter before Indiana rallied. Aleksa Gulbe scored 22 points to lead Indiana. Grace Berger scored 21 and Ali Patberg scored 18.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy