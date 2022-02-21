ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Backs Woman Not Leaving Any Inheritance to Her Husband's Children

By Rebecca Flood
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"While I get along with Jack's kids, we are not close at all," the woman admitted, saying that she wanted to leave her assets to her...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 58

Beth Janousek
2d ago

stick to the original will. it's funny that he's threatening to leave. he's broke, where's he going to go? you owe nothing to the step kids. he lost their inheritance not you.

Reply(3)
72
Deborah LoveJoy
2d ago

angry bitter soul. keep your will the way it was. if the shoe was on the other foot your husband would have put you in a nursing home to deteriorate 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
35
Randy Bradford
2d ago

I can understand his wanting to help his kids, but he lost me with his extortionist power play. He's letting his stung pride overrule his common sense, not to mention his prior agreement with his wife. I'd be curious as to why his business failed, and why he thinks it's a good idea to threaten his benefactress.

Reply
20
