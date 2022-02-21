Internet Backs Woman Not Leaving Any Inheritance to Her Husband's Children

Our marriage broke down in an amicably weary way a couple of years ago but my wife seems happy to just drift on, leading largely separate lives in the same house. Our children are pretty much grown and flown – one has moved out properly and the other is at university most of the time – and don’t seem greatly concerned that their parents rarely exchange a word when the family is all together. They have their own friends and their own preoccupations and I think we can allow ourselves a little bit of pride that we got them to the brink of adulthood without too much in the way of trauma and conflict.

