Oklahoma County, OK

Pit Bull Leaves Toddler In Critical Condition After 'Horrible Attack'

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The boy's grandmother said her grandson had been playing outside when some of the neighbor's pit bulls quickly approached and...

Mad 1
2d ago

When are our Oklahoma lawmakers going to hold these owners criminally responsible for the actions of their dogs! I guess when one of theirs gets mauled or killed. I have 2 sets of neighbors with pit bulls that are allowed to run loose. If they come on my property they will be dead.

57
Flora West
2d ago

Praying for the baby the child should never have had that happen, never never have a Pitt Bull with a baby or any child or elderly person!!!!!

36
Gaynor V. Henry
2d ago

This is clear evidence that once again, humans are at fault. It isn’t the dogs fault it wasn’t trained of socialized. It isn’t the dogs fault it wasn’t secured. And it certainly is t the dogs fault previous tickets and summonses, were ignored. It’s not the babies fault either. Was the baby alone when it happened? If so why? You cannot blame the breed. No dog is born bad, but the are made bad by “humans”. No winners here, it’s just tragic.

36
#Amputation#Toddler#Dog#Kfor#Police#Accident#Ocso#Nbc#Associates
