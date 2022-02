So you like video games and think you could do them professionally? Or you might be interested in designing amazing games for millions to enjoy? It’s more than possible to enjoy a career in gaming, but prepare for a lot of effort and dedication, as well as skill and talent that needs to go into your dream. After you do some research and figure out that the gaming industry is the right path for you, it’s time to start preparing to get into the industry and start your career. Here you will learn many things about how to start your career and become a new hit name in the gaming industry.

JOBS ・ 8 HOURS AGO