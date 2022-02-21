ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wild Boy’ tale of France signals an archetypical theme

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
A ‘wild boy’ tale of 19th century France signals something of an archetypical theme.

A 12-year-old child is found, naked and with the scar from an attempt to cut his throat, living wild in the savage hills of the Tarn, located in the forests of 19th century France.

At the time, Post-revolutionary France is ablaze with rumor, and with curiosity to see whether Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s theories on childhood and the “state of nature,” in which primitive man is superior to the civilized, are vindicated.

In the story listed above, a “foundling boy” is brought to Paris, where Jean-Mark Itard, a young, ambitious doctor, attempts to teach him at the Deaf-Mute Institute. Out of this true story, Jill Dawson, a period author, created a rather fascinating work of fiction.

The French author is scarcely the first to be attracted to the subject at hand, however.

Rome, supposedly, was founded by a twin suckled by a she-wolf; and Kipling, Edgar Rice Burroughs, and Alice Hoffman have all imagined tales of the wild child far harsher than the versions of Mowgli and Tarzan paraded by Disney.

The dawn of Darwinism put an abrupt halt to these fantasies of noble savages and their physician tutors, but Dawson drew upon its “enduring myth” to explore another increasingly fashionable literary subject—that of autism. Her exploration of the condition, as the mother of a child with Asperger’s syndrome, is perhaps less buoyant than Mark Haddon’s in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, but no less tense and tender.

The character Itard, a good man in many respects, cannot understand why the boy he names Victor is unable to make progress. When he first sees him, “a crouching dark filthy creature” tied to a tree, he mistakes him for a dog, but even an animal has cleaner habits than this boy, who defecates wherever he feels the need. Victor learns only three words in his entire lifetime.

Fashionable and foolish Paris, meanwhile, believes the mysterious foundling should be astonished by the city, not understanding that a glass of water holds more interest for him than does metropolitan society. Neither do shoes nor a more varied diet appeal to the youth.

The youth’s primary passion is for milk (“lait” is the first of his three words) and shelling peas. He shows no signs of sexual awakening although Julie, daughter of the novel’s narrator, Mme Guérin, flirts with him and apparently hopes to entice the good-natured doctor Itard, a seemingly dedicated and trustworthy physician, even in the fictional account.

Depressed and disillusioned with Rousseau’s philosophy (“But what does the melancholy Jacques know of infants?” the doctor reasons.), he abandons the wild child to his foundling hospital, where there are five other notable fictional survivors of childhood abandonment and neglect and puts on a brave front for bodies such as the Society of the Observers of Man but ultimately loses interest and abandons his study of the once-stimulating situation.

Dawson’s fictional account echoes a curious deserted orphan scenario popular at the period, only with a modicum of base particulars and depictions, even for post-radical France: “Itard’s struggles to introduce Victor to polite society equal those of Mme Guérin who, charged with giving him warm baths, clean clothes, and meals, looks after the boy. Her water is drawn from a well, heated by logs; her beans, which he loves to eat, grow in a vegetable patch. She nurses the memory of her own dead son, rendered a ‘changeling’ at two – the age that autism usually strikes – and is harrowed by grief at having murdered him with her own hands. Expecting nothing in return, she comes to love Victor as Itard cannot.”

A period critic of Dawson’s short fictional account wrote of the work, “It is not easy for the reader to like Victor, although Dawson succeeds in making us see the world from his perspective. No sooner do the boy’s friends accept his stinks, shrieks, restlessness, and sudden switches of mood than his evil stepmother, Félicité Colombe, arrives. It was she who persuaded his father to take him, like Hansel and Gretel in the Grimms’ fairy tale, deep into the forests of Aveyron and cut his throat. Victor survives nonetheless, and a “monster” sucking at his neck heals his wound. Now, finding the foundling famous, cunning Félicité wants him back.

“This is the point at which you long for the novel to blossom into a full-scale, fairy-tale narrative,” the critic continues, “but Dawson is faithful to what can be imagined from the facts and the urchin’s own perspective.”

As a matter of fact, Jill Dawson’s brief novel supposedly is suffused with wisdom and a compassion for each of her main characters, only it just misses being of the very first rank, according to another journal reviewer. “I have no doubt that, like her previous novel, Fred and Edie will be short-listed for several prizes, but she will only get the readership she deserves when she delivers the consolations of fairy tales as well as their real-life shadows.”

Now, let’s take a closer look at the facts regarding the French tale.

According to a recent documentary film based on the report, the first “scientifically documented” case of a feralchild occurred in 1800, in southwest France. Hunting for deer, two men stumbled upon a “wild child” living in the forest.

They captured the boy, who was later dubbed “The Wild Boy of Aveyron.” He later would come to be known as “Victor.” Most physicians who examined Victor concluded he was not “wild” but was suffering from mental illness.

However, Jean-Marc Itard, a notable French surgeon, vehemently disagreed and began working with Victor to see if the boy could be reintegrated into society. Clearly influenced by the empirical and rationalist forces sweeping Paris (those doubtlessly radiating from the teachings of Rosseau), Itard was, in effect, attempting to convert Victor into a free thinking, clear talking, and empathetic “human being.”

Victor made some social progress but never developed a facility for language, which ultimately forced Itard to give up on the teen and brand his experiments a failure.

While the story may seem more tabloid-y than scientific, it helps establish another question in a later documentary on that specific case. As Bruce D. Perry, a senior fellow at the Child Trauma Academy, asks: “Are we a product of our genes or are we a product of our experiences (described in the tabula rasa theory, or blank slate birthing concept of philosopher John Locke)?”

Enter the fascinating saga of the “wild boy” of 19thcentury France, and like other folk tales of similar chronological sequences, the fabric of “wild child” narratives all seem to present their own suspect schemes.

The residue of these narratives is, at length, dubious and uncertain, something that makes for good tabloid copy, regardless of the period or the setting.

And yet, similar instances are documented in late 19th and early 20th century America.

More on that, if you are still interested, perhaps in a future column.

Top o’ the morning!

