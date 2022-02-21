ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Save the Best for Last: Celebrate Pisces Season With A Gallery Of Creative Celebrity Pisces

By Sammy Approved
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqGNS_0eKcTk4y00

Pisces season is here! There are a number of celebrities who celebrate birthdays under the sign of Pisces like Erykah Badu , Jordan Peele and Rihanna . Pisces represents the last sign of the zodiac, which makes these creative, gifted geniuses all encompassing.

The sun moves into Pisces from February 18 until March 20. At this time, it asks for us to shift our energies away from the brilliant, detached intellectualism of Aquarius , and toward empathy, intuition, spirituality. Some say that Pisces being the final sign in the zodiac makes them quite deep, and while this could be true, they are so much more.

Pisces is a sensitive water sign, ruled by the planet Neptune. The sign is fluid and tends to be sympathetic to the underdog. Some other common traits amongst pisces people are being emotionally sensitive, gracious and emotionally aware. They are regarded for being among the most sympathetic people of the zodiac signs, and they will go to great lengths to ensure the happiness of those around them (even if it is a detriment to themselves).

Celebrities like Spike Lee, Tyler, The Creator and Wanda Sykes being Pisces comes as no surprise. Pisces are known to be extremely creative and imaginative, often living in a world inside their heads. Their strengths include compassion, art, intuition, gentleness, wisdom and high musical abilities.

Pisces enjoy their solitude, romance, sleeping, swimming and being in alignment with spirit. Pisces are also adaptive and very friendly, finding themselves in the company of very different people. They are selfless and always willing to help others. People born with their Sun in Pisces have an intuitive understanding of the life cycle and form incredible emotional relationship with other humans on the basis of natural order and senses guiding them.

This gallery of our favorite celebrity Pisces range from some of the top musicians in the world to the most exceptional athletes. Pisces are passionate about their gifts and nurture those gifts to their fullest potential. Also, did we mention Rihanna?

Let’s celebrate with a list of the ever-flowing, talented Pisces celebrities we know and love below.

1. Smokey Robinson

Source:Smokey Robinson

The singer, songwriter and producer was born Feb. 19.

2. Seal

Source:Seal

The singer and songwriter was born Feb. 19.

3. Rihanna

Source:Rihanna

The singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman was born Feb. 20.

4. Sidney Poitier

Source:ownorsinc

The actor, film director, and diplomat was born Feb. 20.

5. Charles Barkley

Source:goatclipstv

The former professional basketball player and current television analyst was born Feb. 20.

6. Nina Simone

Source:Nina Simone

The singer, songwriter, and civil rights activist was born Feb. 21.

7. Aunjanue Ellis

Source:hollywood photo play

The actress and producer was born Feb. 21.

8. John Lewis

Source:Urban Leaders Fellowship

The late, former United States representative, politician and civil rights activist was born Feb. 21.

9. Jordan Peele

Source:Jordan Peele

The filmmaker, comedian, and actor was born Feb. 21.

10. Rashida Jones

Source:Rashida Jones

The actress, director, writer and producer was born Feb. 25.

11. Erykah Badu

Source:Erykah Badu

The singer, songwriter, record producer and actress was born Feb. 26.

12. Chilli

Source:Chilli

The singer, dancer, actress, television personality and model was born Feb. 27.

13. Tasha Smith

Source:Tasha Smith

The actress, director and producer was born Feb. 28.

14. Daniel Kaluuya

Source:American Photography Winners

The actor and writer was born Feb. 24.

15. Harry Belafonte

Source:Capishe Productions

The singer, songwriter, actor and activist was born Mar. 1.

16. Lupita Nyong’o

Source:Lupita Nyong'o

The actress was born Mar. 1.

17. Don Lemon

Source:Don Lemon

The television journalist was born Mar. 1.

18. Jayson Tatum

Source:Jayson Tatum

The professional basketball player was born Mar. 3.

19. Draymond Green

Source:Draymond Green

The professional basketball was born Mar. 4.

20. Shaquille O’Neal

Source:Shaq

The former professional basketball player, current sports analyst and businessman was born Mar. 6.

21. Tyler, The Creator

Source:Tyler, The Creator

The rapper and record producer was born Mar. 6.

22. Wanda Sykes

Source:Wanda Sykes

The actress, stand up comedian and writer was born Mar. 7.

23. Boris Kodjoe

Source:Boris Kodjoe

The actor, producer and former model was born Mar. 8.

24. Kendrick Sampson

Source:Kendrick Sampson

The actor and activist was born Mar. 8.

25. Shad “Bow Wow” Moss

Source:Shad Moss

The rapper and actor was born Mar. 9.

26. Jasmine Guy

Source:Jasmine Guy

The actress, director, singer and dancer was born Mar. 10.

27. Common

Source:Common

The rapper and actor was born Mar. 13.

28. Quincy Jones

Source:Quincy Jones

The producer, musician, songwriter, composer, arranger, and film and television producer was born Mar. 14.

29. Simone Biles

Source:Simone Biles

The Olympic artistic gymnast was born Mar. 14.

30. Stephen Curry

Source:Stephen Curry

The professional basketball player was born Mar. 14.

31. Will.I.Am

Source:Will.i.am

The rapper and producer was born Mar. 15.

32. Blake Griffin

Source:Blake Griffin

The professional basketball player was born Mar. 16.

33. Joel Embiid

Source:Joel Embiid

The professional basketball player was born Mar. 16.

34. Jhené Aiko

Source:cozy culture mami

The singer and songwriter was born Mar. 16.

35. Tamar Braxton

Source:Tamar Braxton

The singer and television personality was born Mar. 17.

36. Queen Latifah

Source:Queen Latifah

The rapper, actress and singer was born Mar. 18.

37. Vanessa Williams

Source:Vanessa Williams

The singer, actress and fashion designer was born Mar. 18.

38. Spike Lee

Source:Spike Lee

The film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and professor was born Mar. 20.

39. Sloane Stephens

Source:Sloane Stephens

The professional tennis player was born Mar. 20.

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

The Best Celebrity Fashion Moments This Week

Our fashion favorites from February 5 to February 11. While Rihanna continues to slay our social media timelines with her impressive maternity style, we’re still making sure we keep up with the rest of the best celebrity fashion moments taking place every week. These last seven days, celebs have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Da Brat and Her Bae Judy Dupart Wed on 2/22/22

Da Brat and her fiancee Jessica “Judy” Depart officially tied the knot on 2/22/22. According to PEOPLE, the two chose the special date for their Georgia-based event. The wedding was held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, GA, with 100 guests attending, including Jermaine Dupri, Lisa Ray McCoy, Eva Marcille, Rickey Smiley, and more.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Kendrick Sampson
Person
Tamar Braxton
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Boris Kodjoe
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Latifah
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Wanda Sykes
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Gallery#Photography#Aquarius
NYLON

Get To Know Pisces, The Zodiac’s Profound Creative

Blissed out, bummed out, and too empathic for their own good. Before the rebirth of spring comes the pileup of black ice and old history. As the snow thaws at a new dawn, so melts down every frozen remnant of the past: the pain, the gifts, and the power. Cancer season brought Jack and Rose together on the Titanic; Scorpio introduced an iceberg into the proceedings; Pisces plunges us into the sea where lost souls await among the buried sapphires.
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Feb. 22, 2022: Drew Barrymore, take hold of your future

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Drew Barrymore, 47; Thomas Jane, 53; Jeri Ryan, 54; Kyle MacLachlan, 63. Happy Birthday: A positive approach to life, love and happiness starts by following your passion. Take hold of your future, and delve into something that brings you joy. Explore your talents and express your desires. Take a leap of faith by putting your heart and soul into what you want to achieve. Take responsibility and be grateful for the success you achieve. Your numbers are 3, 12, 22, 28, 32, 36, 41.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Astrologer reveals what sexy celeb trends will define Pisces season 2022

There’s magic in the air, can’t you feel it? It’s true: It’s Pisces season!. As the Sun glides into the mystical and vibrant seas of Pisces from Feb. 18 through March 20, I’m excited to announce a brand new series where my favorite celebrity tastemakers and I will discuss global trends and predictions for what’s hot — and what’s not. Do not miss it! Be sure to follow me, all my favs and everything in pop culture astrology to stay in the know!
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones Make Relationship Red Carpet Official

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have been spending quite some time together, keeping their socials active by posting each other as much as they can. Now, they've brought the relationship out to the real world, walking the red carpet together at a recent movie premiere. The reality star recently took...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Celebrity Big Brother 3's Todd Bridges Says He Won't Be Friends with Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate After the Show

Celebrity Big Brother has hit the scene! After every eviction, Parade’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest celebrity to leave the Big Brother house. Todd Bridges’ time on Celebrity Big Brother resembled something he sees regularly: A blood pressure chart. He initially lay low while simultaneously getting in with some of the power players. He then became one when he started to win competitions late in the game, which suddenly put him on the radar of his allies. After declaring war on the other side of the house, he ended up on the losing side after mounting an impressive but ultimately short resistance campaign.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Ben Stiller reveals the secret to Pete Davidson’s popularity with women

Ben Stiller has revealed why he thinks Pete Davidson is so popular with women.When the 56-year-old actor was asked on a US radio show why he thinks “these women can’t stay away from him [Davidson]” he replied that the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian is an “incredibly sweet guy”.“He’s so personable,” Stiller added. “He’s got such charisma. He’s funny, he’s really funny, but he has become really famous.”The actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show and added that he thinks Davidson is a guy who “really loves to work” and “who cares about going to work”.Stiller continued: “And that’s how...
CELEBRITIES
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy