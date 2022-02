Benny The Butcher is reportedly facing allegations of grand theft after recently being accused of stealing a pair of $10,000 earrings from a woman in a hotel. On Saturday (Feb. 19), TMZ reported the Griselda rapper is the suspect of a theft case that allegedly went down at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. a few weeks ago. A woman reportedly told law enforcement that she was sharing a room with the Burden of Proof MC. However, when she woke up she claims the Buffalo, N.Y. rhymer was gone and her earrings were nowhere to be found. The woman claims she and Benny were the only people in the room. She even claims she called the rapper and he admitted to swiping the earrings and gave her his word that he would return them later. She alleges the earrings have not been returned and the rapper is now claiming they were lost.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO