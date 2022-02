Interested in finding out what businesses have recently opened or are coming soon in Sugar Land and Missouri City? Check out the latest community news below. 1. PetBar, the upscale pet grooming spa and boutique that offers an open concept where clients can see their pets at all times, is coming soon with a new location in Sugar Land. Owners and sisters-in-law Jennifer Lacombe and Aleini Lacombe, along with support from their husbands, will open the boutique in early March at 4720 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land, Jennifer Lacombe said in an email to Community Impact Newspaper. Once open, the boutique will offer professional grooming, full-service washing, self-service washing and monthly memberships for full-service washes with no contracts, according to Jennifer Lacombe. It will also have a boutique area featuring all-natural, organic food and treats. 713-234-7115. www.petbarinc.com.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO