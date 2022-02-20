ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter Slams AT&T Dunk Contest, Labels It The Worst Ever

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMt5K_0eKcSKVF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z13J9_0eKcSKVF00

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty


N ext to the All-Star Game, the NBA slam dunk contest used to be the crown jewel of All-Star Weekend. Now it has become a running gag.

Saturday night (Feb.20) in Cleveland, we saw New York Knicks’ Obi Toppin do just enough to beat Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson to win his first slam dunk competition. We also saw other competitors, Jalen Green and Cole Anthony, throw up more brick attempts than the players in the more entertaining Mountain Dew 3-Point Competition while trying to pull off dunks.

Orlando Magics’ Cole Anthony tried to woo the crowd by showing his love to his native New York City by throwing on pair of Timbs and using his dad, New York Knicks legend, Greg Anthony, as a prop. The idea was cool, but let’s just say it didn’t hit like he thought it would.

Houston Rockets high flyer Jalen Green brought the world of NFTs into slam dunk competition, failing even to explain what was the point of the video chain (NFT) he wore in the first place. He wound up giving it Isiah Thomas, who served as one of the judges alongside Dominique Wilkins, Julius Erving, and David Robinson, who looked just as confused as everyone watching. Green would miss his dunk numerous times, successfully putting the already bored crowd and viewers to sleep.

During the slam dunk competition, the reactions were more entertaining than the actual participants. The word “trash” immediately trended, with many agreeing that the event should no longer close out the night and labeling it the worst slam dunk competition ever.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Well, you can always count on Twitter to make lemonade out of lemons. You can peep more reactions to the struggle slam dunk contest in the gallery below.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

1. LOL, literally all of us.

2. Facts

3. Welp

4. Yes, yes it definitely could have

5. Oof

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha, Reacts To Insane Performance

Steph Curry treated NBA fans to one of the best All-Star Game performances of all-time on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors point guard won All-Star Game MVP for his ridiculous performance, which included 50 total points and 16 (!) made 3-pointers. Curry had a stretch in the third quarter...
NBA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

WATCH: Michael Jordan Wholesome NBA All-Star Moment with Luka Docnic

The Dallas Mavericks are 35-24 heading into the NBA All-Star break thanks to the insane stretch of play Luka Doncic has been on. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Dominique Wilkins
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Omar Jimenez
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Greg Anthony
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Julius Erving
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slam Dunk Contest#Nft#Cbs
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Instagram
FanSided

NBA at 75: Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins do battle

The Over and Back NBA podcast is celebrating the NBA at 75 by rewatching some of the greatest Slam Dunk Contests in NBA history. In 1988, the NBA slam dunk contest was still trying to figure out exactly what it wanted to be. Early competitions featured some of the league’s top stars and legendary dunkers but the bottom portion of the competition began to see several more unfamiliar faces.
NBA
NBC Sports

Adam Silver not ready for a post-LeBron era in NBA

LeBron James will retire someday. He suggested to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic over the weekend what has long been the conventional wisdom around the league: He wants to play his final season with his son, Bronny, who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. Until then, he remains the face...
NBA
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
On3.com

Introducing the all-Kentucky 2022 NBA All-Star team

The fellas are off this week for the NBA All-Star Break. So why not conjure up an All-Star team of just Kentucky guys in the NBA? The pot of potential BBNBA All-Stars is as vast as it is talented, with 29 ‘Cats playing in NBA games so far this season. Yep, just one shy of an even 30 to average out to one per team.
NBA
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Some Developing Drama With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
NBA
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

1K+
Followers
968
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy