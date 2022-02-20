NBA Twitter Slams AT&T Dunk Contest, Labels It The Worst Ever

Saturday night (Feb.20) in Cleveland, we saw New York Knicks’ Obi Toppin do just enough to beat Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson to win his first slam dunk competition. We also saw other competitors, Jalen Green and Cole Anthony, throw up more brick attempts than the players in the more entertaining Mountain Dew 3-Point Competition while trying to pull off dunks.

Orlando Magics’ Cole Anthony tried to woo the crowd by showing his love to his native New York City by throwing on pair of Timbs and using his dad, New York Knicks legend, Greg Anthony, as a prop. The idea was cool, but let’s just say it didn’t hit like he thought it would.

Houston Rockets high flyer Jalen Green brought the world of NFTs into slam dunk competition, failing even to explain what was the point of the video chain (NFT) he wore in the first place. He wound up giving it Isiah Thomas, who served as one of the judges alongside Dominique Wilkins, Julius Erving, and David Robinson, who looked just as confused as everyone watching. Green would miss his dunk numerous times, successfully putting the already bored crowd and viewers to sleep.

During the slam dunk competition, the reactions were more entertaining than the actual participants. The word “trash” immediately trended, with many agreeing that the event should no longer close out the night and labeling it the worst slam dunk competition ever.

Well, you can always count on Twitter to make lemonade out of lemons. You can peep more reactions to the struggle slam dunk contest in the gallery below.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

