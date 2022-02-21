ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working Out After Your COVID Shot Might Boost Immunity

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking Out After Your COVID Shot Might Boost Immunity. MONDAY, Feb....

The Weather Channel

Exercising Directly After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Can Boost Body's Immune Response, Study Finds

A new study suggests around 90 minutes of mild- to moderate-intensity exercise directly after the flu or a COVID-19 vaccine dose may provide an extra immune boost. The study showed that participants who cycled on a stationary bike or took a brisk walk for an hour-and-a-half after getting a jab produced more antibodies in the following four weeks than participants who sat or continued with their daily routine post-immunisation.
scitechdaily.com

Almost 1 in 3 Older Adults Develop New Medical Conditions After COVID-19 Infection

Results can help anticipate the scale of future health complications and improve planning for use of healthcare resources. Almost a third (32 of every 100) of older adults infected with covid-19 in 2020 developed at least one new condition that required medical attention in the months after initial infection, 11 more than those who did not have covid-19, finds a US study published by The BMJ on February 9, 2022.
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mental health worker left furious after returning home from 13-hour hospital shift to find Hermes delivery driver had emptied her POT PLANTS onto her newly revamped doorstep in an attempt to hide her parcel

A Hermes customer was aghast to find soil strewn across her doorstep after a delivery driver emptied a plant pot in a clumsy attempt to hide her parcel. Mental health support worker Siobhan Redfern, 24, returned home from a 13-hour shift to discover the mess outside her front door in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday, February 16.
MENTAL HEALTH
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in your toenails

A medical expert says there are two warning signs of cholesterol complication that can be spotted in one’s toenails. Although cholesterol plays an important role in the body in terms of metabolism, high levels can increase the risk of health problems such as heart conditions or stroke. Toenail Indicators.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

