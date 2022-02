TAMPA, Fla. -- Life after quarterback Tom Brady: That’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to figure out this offseason. Sign or trade for a marquee free-agent quarterback, and the window to contend stays open. But if they come up empty and are forced to turn to Blaine Gabbert, who hasn’t started a game since 2018, or Kyle Trask, who was their fourth quarterback on the depth chart last season, it will be a rebuild, even if general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians won’t be calling it that -- preferring to instead use the term “reload.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO