Expectations started high in this episode for those among us who love 19th-century American women’s history! Marian immediately mentions to her aunts that “Angel of the Battlefield” Clara Barton is giving a talk at Aurora Fane’s as Ms. Barton tries to raise money for the founding of the American Red Cross. Patent clerk turned nurse Barton worked on the front lines of the Civil War, helping the wounded, cleaning field hospitals, and distributing supplies. She then helped identify and properly bury more than 20,000 missing men after the war. Essentially, Barton did way more than any of the people we will discuss today. Marian and Ada decide to attend her talk together.

