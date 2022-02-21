ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Bulletin: Up and Down Weekend for BC Sports

By A.J. Black
 2 days ago

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

In the midst of BC's 22-6 thrashing of Boston University, Eagles star Charlotte North set the ACC record for goals with 284. Jenn Medjid also continued her scorching hot start with five goals, while Belle Smith added three of her own. This game was out of hand quickly, as BC was up 16-2 by halftime. The 3-0 Eagles will head to Charlottesville to take on UVA as they open up ACC play on Wednesday.

BC Birdball's Disastrous Weekend

Boston College looked strong in Friday's 8-3 win over Austin Peay, but it quickly devolved from there. The Eagles blew an eight run lead on Saturday, and a nine run lead on Sunday as they fell in both games. The bullpen struggled allowing 17 earned runs over the final two games, and allowing walk off walks in both games. The positives? The bats looked sharp, with four homeruns on Sunday. But BC won't be winning many games if the pitching staff continues to play like that.

Hockey Grabs First 2022 Win

BC hockey finally ended their winless streak, with a convincing 4-1 win against Northeastern at home. Colby Ambrosio and Marc McLaughlin both had goals in the win. But the good news was short lived, as NU returned the favor with a win of their own on Saturday at Kelly Rink. BC has four games left, and will have matchups with BU next weekend and UMass to complete the season.

BC Women's Basketball "Last Team In" in Latest ESPN Bracketology

11 hours ago

Boston College Offers '23 QB Jacobe Robinson

14 hours ago

Boston College basketball got one of their bigs back, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles fell easily to Syracuse. We look into the loss, and why Monday against FSU could be a chance to get back into the win column. Baseball is walked off twice in two days after surrendering two huge leads against Austin Peay. Charlotte North breaks ACC records, and Chibueze Onwuka is back for BC football

Post & Zackery Have Huge Night as BC Defeats NC State 69-61

Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) had not won in Raleigh in over a decade, but that all changed on Wednesday night as the Eagles defeated NC State 69-61. Jaeden Zackery continued his strong second half of the season with 16 points, while a masked Quinten Post led BC with 18 points. DeMarr Langford returned to the lineup, after missing Monday's game against Florida State with a toe injury.
BC Women's Basketball "Last Team In" in Latest ESPN Bracketology

Boston College women's basketball is teetering on the precipice of a special season as they prepare for the final two games of play. Head coach Joanna Bernabei McNamee's squad is battling for the program's first NCAA tournament spot since 2006. They have been up and down of late, losing three out of their last five, but playing well against NC State who just clinched the ACC regular season title.
Boston College Clobbers FSU 71-55 Off Career Game From Jaeden Zackery

Boston College ended their five game losing streak, pounding FSU at home 71-55. Jaeden Zackery was the leader on offense, showing great energy especially in the first half, and scoring 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.. James Karnik came up big in the second half with some big moments, scoring 16 points and 11 rebounds, and became the first Eagle to have back to back double doubles since Steffon Mitchell.
