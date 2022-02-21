ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Edwards: 'Make sure you believe in yourself'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31. A pioneering figure in British...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Jamal Edwards through the years

Jamal Edwards Media entrepreneur Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal, after it was awarded to him by the Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at an Investiture Ceremony, at Buckingham Palace in central London on March 26, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JOHN STILLWELL / POOL (Photo credit should read JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTOGRAPHY
NME

Vigil to be held for Jamal Edwards in London tonight

A candlelight vigil is being held for the late Jamal Edwards in West London tonight (February 21). Get full details of the event below. The influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV passed away yesterday (February 20) aged just 31. His death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’...
CELEBRITIES
Jamal Edwards
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
