Lewis Hamilton has stressed that he harbours no ill-feeling towards Max Verstappen after the controversial end to the Formula One 2021 season. The fallout of the dramatic and controversial final race in Abu Dhabi has spilt over into the new season, with race director Michael Masi belatedly stepping down.Hamilton kept tight-lipped over the saga and initially refused to confirm he would return for the 2022 season, but the seven-time world champion cleared the air at Mercedes’ car reveal last week and insisted he does not blame Verstappen for what happened. “This has nothing to do with Max,” Hamilton said....

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO