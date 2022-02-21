ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Leica’s Dynamic Range Of Watches

By Nancy Olson
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leica has made earlier forays into timepieces, but the much awaited Leica L1 and Leica L2 are the high-end German camera brand’s most recent—and much anticipated—example of what can happen when excellence meets excellence. Leica has a lengthy and stellar reputation as a high-end camera maker...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

Luxury Camera Brand Leica Has Made a €13,500 Watch

In 1996, Leica, the German manufacturer of high-end photography equipment, received its new license agreement, securing the rights to its trademark for the next 99 years. The agreement outlined the types of products Leica would make. At the top was, obviously, cameras. But in second place was something few would have expected – watches.
LIFESTYLE
Digital Camera World

Leica M11 review

Leica M rangefinders take some learning. First-timers will struggle with the viewfinder and focusing and the stripped down features, but the longer you use these cameras the more they grow on you – and carry on growing. The M11 isn’t quite perfect, but it’s a real class act that can capture very sharp images that also have that distinct Leica ‘look’, thanks in part to Leica’s fiendishly expensive M-series lenses.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#German#Lehmann Pr Zision Gmbh#Black Forest
Gear Patrol

Camera Maker Leica's Long Awaited Watches Are Finally Available to Buy

[Update February 2022: Nearly four years after the initial debut in 2018, the Leica L1 and L2 watches are finally available in stores. In the US, they're only available at the company's store in Los Angeles. The L1 is priced at $10,000 and the L2 is $14,000.]. Leica, the German...
LIFESTYLE
Motor1.com

Dodge Challenger Is Ready To Camp In Style With Sleek Travel Trailer

Travel trailers and the vehicles that pull them are rarely designed in concert. The trailers often follow a one-size-fits-all formula in terms of styling, but new renderings from Timothy Adry Emmanuel show what is possible when the two are designed together. Emmanuel paired the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody with a sleek travel trailer that fits with the Challenger’s brutish aesthetics.
TRAVEL
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motorious

Matt Farah’s 718 Spyder And Cargo Of Porsches Burned At Sea

A cargo ship full of Porsches caught on fire in the Atlantic Ocean. The Portuguese navy prompted to the scene of a cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean after a distress signal was sent from the Felicity Ace. A fire broke out in the hold of the ship bound for Davisville, Rhode Island after leaving Germany. There were several Porsches and Volkswagens on board, including a 718 Spyder bound for car host Matt Farah.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
Robb Report

A Rare Rainbow Jewel-Encrusted Rolex Is Up for Auction—and Bids Are Climbing Fast

A number of serious watch collectors are chasing a rainbow Rolex at Sotheby’s. The rare technicolor Day-Date, which is part of the auction house’s February Fine Watches sale, has sparked a six-figure bidding war on account of its brightly hued design—further proof that rainbow watches are still a hot commodity. With around four days left on the auction, the wrist candy has already eclipsed its high estimate of £250,000 (approximately $338,700 at the current exchange rate) and is sitting at £380,000 ($515,000) at the time of this writing. The rarity in question, Ref. 18059, is one of five that were made especially...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Convertible Is One Of Just 67 Cars Like It

This incredible car is an ultra-rare muscle car with tons of power and performance from the 1970s. Buick has been a significant contender in the GM lineup for decades because of the brand’s innate ability to produce some of America’s most excellent muscle cars. Some of these vehicles may include the incredibly famous GNX or Grand National, whose claim to fame came in the 1980s with the Turbo V6 engine. However, these models often draw attention from the great cars of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. With a lineup of gigantic V8 engines at their disposal and various elite designers, Buick quickly became one of the most popular brands of the 1970s. So what made these cars so iconic, and why are they such a good purchase for any car enthusiasts with a passion for speed and style?
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Give To Your Valentine

Pick these cars, instead of flowers. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as February rolls on.
CARS
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
Motorious

1932 Packard Twin-Six Is One Of Just Three 905 Models Produced

This incredibly rare vehicle sports one of the world’s first V12 engines to ever hit the American performance market. Packard was one of those American car companies whose reputation for luxury and performance far exceeded their European competitors. These cars became the pinnacle of luxury and style with gigantic bodies that could now be described as land yachts, big displacement engines, and insane attention to detail. Everyone wanted one of these incredible automobiles, but the company closed its doors in 1956 when the last Packard vehicle rolled off the assembly line. Unfortunately, that means that the value of these cars has skyrocketed in price due to extremely low numbers of viable Packard automobiles left in the world. So this particular luxury vehicle might be the perfect answer to the question that many enthusiasts pose, how can you get your hands on one?
CARS
Motorious

1958 Oldsmobile 88 Is A Striking High Performance Work Of Art

This flamboyant car has good reason for its striking attitude with a massive V8 engine under the hood and luxury to match. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
CARS
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
103K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy