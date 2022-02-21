Portugal’s drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Conditions have been dry as of late and continue to get dryer as we have seen very little in the way of snow or rain since July 1st of last year. In Fact, according to drought.gov, 2022 has started off as the 18th driest year in 128 years with 98 percent of the state now considered abnormally dry with 74 percent seeing moderate drought conditions and 14 percent experiencing a severe drought. So what does this mean as far as impacts go? With abnormally dry conditions rangeland conditions decline. If things don’t improve and move into the moderate drought category pasture and crop growth are stunted and surface water levels decline. The next level down when conditions continue to worsen is the severe drought. The impacts become much worse as crop yields become low, ethanol production decreases and plants begin to close. There is also an increase in wildfire activity and mandatory surface water irrigation restrictions are usually implemented.

