Portugal’s drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse. The national weather agency reported Monday that 91% of the country is enduring “severe”...

IN THIS ARTICLE
