I used to think spot treatments for acne were complete hogwash. After trying practically every drugstore formula that claimed to zap, clear, bust, or essentially exterminate my acne with little to no avail, I threw my hands in the air and gave up. Clearly, I thought to myself at the time, spot treatments are a complete gimmick, a genre of skin products imparting false hope and existential doom to me and my breakout-prone skin. (Because, yes, many times when I would try a new treatment, my spotted little friends would actually get worse.)

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO