“The Minions Do the Actual Writing”: The Ugly Truth of How Movie Scores Are Made

By Mark Rozzo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streaming revolution is changing the way film composers get paid and exposing the flaws of a system where big names farm their scores out to uncredited “ghost composers.” Now, the artists actually writing the music are demanding recognition—and a fair share of the profits. Creating...

Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Teaser Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. "Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear in the 15-second clip, which Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) tweeted Monday. "This could all be over in a flash." The video, available to view below, precedes a full trailer out Thursday.
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
EW.com

The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2022 Oscar nominations

Though awards season is once again off to a bit of a slow start (the Critics Choice Awards and others postponed their ceremonies due to yet another COVID surge), things kicked into high gear Tuesday morning with the announcement of the 2022 Oscar nominees. While the Oscars tend to honor...
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola Says Studio Films Like ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Feel Interchangeable

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to the state of the modern film industry, Francis Ford Coppola is never at a loss for words. After previously calling Marvel movies “despicable,” the legendary director has some choice words for “Dune” and “No Time to Die.” Speaking to GQ about the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” Coppola lamented the repetitive nature of today’s studio blockbusters and worried that great filmmakers are wasting their talents on them. “There used to be studio films,” Coppola said. “Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is...
