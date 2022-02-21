Inflation Rise Has a Negative Effect of Britain’s Sleep Habits

Inflation is measured month over month and year to year. In the last 12 months, the measure of inflation has been 7.5%. That number is the largest percentage in 40 years. Rising inflation does not only mean rising prices for consumers. It also means that the value of a dollar is lessened and does not go as far. For the average family, it takes $3500 more this year to buy the same goods and services as last year. That cuts off other things that people can make choices on such as going on vacation versus a new car or a car repair. People will have to take those choices more seriously than when inflation is down.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO