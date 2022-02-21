ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

One police officer is dead after two helicopters crash near beaches in California and Florida

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA veteran police officer is dead after the chopper...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Here's where Afghan evacuees have resettled in the U.S.

More than one-third of the 67,380 Afghans processed at U.S. military sites following their evacuation from Afghanistan have been resettled in Texas, California and Virginia, while the rest have joined over 200 communities in 46 other states and the District of Columbia, government figures obtained by CBS News show. The...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

376K+
Followers
46K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy