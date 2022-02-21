ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Winter Storm Warning Continues For Southern North Dakota

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 21 hours ago
It's going to be a snowy Presidents Day in Bismarck Mandan. The snow was nearly gone in our area but now we'll be shoveling once again. I know I'll be giving my snowblower a workout after work. So, just how much snow is expected for Bismarck Mandan? According to...

Related
Hot 97-5

Bismarck In For A Winter Wallop? Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Bismarck Mandan area. This watch is in effect from 6 pm Sunday, February 20th through late Monday, February 21st. This watch area includes the cities of Bismarck, Strasburg, and Linton. All of southern North Dakota is in the watch area.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota vs South Dakota: What’s The Difference?

I ran across a video recently on YouTube comparing the differences between North Dakota & South Dakota. To me, as a lifelong North Dakota resident it doesn't seem like there is much of a rivalry between the two states. If anything, it would seem like we (North Dakota) have more of a rivalry with Minnesota than South Dakota. Maybe that's because Minnesota barely acknowledges us in North Dakota. I have a lot of relatives in the Twin Cities and it seems like we are an afterthought at best.
AGRICULTURE
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Roads More Dangerous This Winter By Far

I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Who Has The Most Perilous Potholes- Bismarck, Mandan, Or Lincoln?

It wasn't there yesterday, but today it's a pothole pit ready to put a whammy on your wheels, spill your coffee, and make you cuss out loud. Generally, the month of March kicks off the pothole season, this year we have the drastic day to night temperature swings to thank for an early start to the season. Not so much the effect of temperatures on the asphalt but its effect on the water that is beneath the asphalt. Cracks occur on roadways through average wear and tear, if water is able to seep through to the layers below the road surface here's where the simple science comes in...water expands when freezing.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

The 10 Most Misspelled Cities In North Dakotah

Let's face it, we don't get a lot of respect in North Dakota. Yes, I know how to spell it correctly. It's funny how many people I see on social media who have no clue whatsoever how to even spell the name of our state, let alone our cities. Some...
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

NWS Early Spring Weather Outlook For Bismarck & North Dakota

I think we have had more rain in January and February in Bismarck than we did all last July. It's made for a mess on the roads, but it has certainly helped ease the drought. Even though we're not on pace for an average snowfall season in Bismarck, which is 46 inches, we have had enough mixed precipitation to get us out of last summer's extreme drought. In fact, just about all of Burleigh County is no longer considered to be in a drought. Only the northern half of the county is considered to be in a moderate drought. That's a big improvement. Southwest and northwest North Dakota however are still considered to be in severe and extreme drought.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

“May The Snow Be With You” Darth Blader To Reign In Bismarck

I loved this idea and the name they chose is absolutely perfect. Let me ask you this if you had a chance to own a plow, and I mean a HUGE plow that could roam the streets of Bismarck with ease, first of all, would you give it a name? I certainly would, and this is where creativity starts. For me, I wouldn't name it "Cream Puff" ( no offense Cream Puff fans ). The North Dakota Department of Transportation recently went on a campaign to see who could come up with the most suitable name, or should I say names.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Rise In Infectious Bird Flu Puts North Dakota Producers On Alert

"I think it's not a matter of if it comes to Minnesota- it's when" So says Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian Shauna Voss. It's only been seven years since around 9 million birds across 110 Minnesota farms were killed by avian influenza or were euthanized to prevent the spread. The economic impact on producers was nothing short of catastrophic. Now in 2022, avian influenza has been detected in the United States. Earlier this year it was first discovered in birds in the Carolinas.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

The County With The Most Outdoors Violations In North Dakota?

North Dakota's Game and Fish Recap on the 2021 Violations. The North Dakota Game and Fish have released their recap on outdoor violations in the state of North Dakota in 2021. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the department like most workforces in the country was met with numerous new challenges like increased workload, supply shortages, and learning and enforcing new laws and regulations.
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

What Kind of Drink is a “North Dakota Special”?

Have you ever heard of a cocktail called the "North Dakota Special"?. In all nine of my legal alcohol consumption years, I never had a clue that North Dakota has its own special cocktail. I was today years old when I found out. How have I lived here nearly my entire life and never knew? Have you ever heard of a little cocktail called a "North Dakota Special"?
FOOD & DRINKS
Hot 97-5

City of Bismarck Reminds Residents to Clear Sidewalks of Ice and Snow

The ice in Bismarck-Mandan seems to be getting worse and harder to deal with. It seems like Bismarck-Mandan has been an ice rink for months. And it just keeps getting worse. With all the snowing, raining, and melting that has been going on in the past few weeks, the ice has gotten so thick. It kind of seems like we will have to wait for a real heatwave to get this stuff to go away. But the City of Bismarck wants to remind residents that it is important to do something about the ice and snow buildup on our sidewalks.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

