Arsenal supporters do not have a song for Bukayo Saka, nor do they have one for Emile Smith Rowe. Instead, they have one for both. Saka and Smith Rowe, serenaded as one and considered by many as a dual threat, are so often seen as a pair rather than as individual players. The reasons for this are obvious enough: both youngsters emerged as first-team stars at a similar time, and both are graduates of the Arsenal academy. In their lives as senior players, too, it is frequently Saka and Smith Rowe who make the difference together for Mikel Arteta’s side.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO