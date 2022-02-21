ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19brVh_0eKc5oiN00
Portugal Drought FILE - The ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, rise above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought, near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Portugal's winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather agency reporting Monday that 91% of the country is enduring "severe" or "extreme" drought conditions. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha, File) (Sergio Azenha)

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather agency reporting Monday that 91% of the country is enduring “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions.

Average rainfall for Feb. 1-15 was just 7% of the average over a 30-year period, the IPMA said.

It added that no significant rainfall is expected for the rest of the month, while temperatures are forecast to remain above normal and the drought worsens.

The Portuguese government is already restricting the use of reservoirs for hydroelectric power production, in order to save water for public consumption, and farmers are asking for financial aid because of a lack of grass for their livestock.

Periods of droughts aren't unusual in Portugal, but the country has witnessed an increase in their frequency over the past 20-30 years, IPMA scientists say.

The most recent droughts were in 2005, 2012 and 2017.

Scientists estimate that Portugal will see a drop in average annual rainfall of 20% to 40% by the end of the century.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Spain, Portugal hit by winter drought

In central Portugal, a sustained drought has revealed the ruins of a village that was totally submerged underwater when a large reservoir was created nearly 70 years ago. "I have never seen that!" says Carlos Perdigao, 76, as he gazes at the ruined stone houses of Vilar which were swallowed up by the Zezere river when a dam was opened in 1954.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis blamed as extreme winter drought devastates crops in Spain and Portugal

In north-western Spain, the sight of roofs emerging from the surface of the water in the Lindoso reservoir is not uncommon at the height of particularly dry summers, but since the lake was first created three decades ago, this winter is the first time the flooded village of Aceredo has been revealed in its entirety.The decrepit old stone works of the village are an indication of the extent of the severe winter drought impacting Spain and Portugal, which is now devastating crops after more than two months with no rain.While 10 per cent of Spain has officially been declared as...
AGRICULTURE
Post Register

High pressure system dominates region, may worsen drought

KLAMATH FALLS, Oregon — Most people quickly abandoned their attempts at “dry January” this year, but not the atmosphere over the northeastern Pacific Ocean. A stubborn region of high pressure hundreds of miles wide has parked itself over the U.S. West Coast, deflecting the winter storms the region so desperately needs to improve its drought situation.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KSNB Local4

Drought conditions worsen as 98% of the state is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Conditions have been dry as of late and continue to get dryer as we have seen very little in the way of snow or rain since July 1st of last year. In Fact, according to drought.gov, 2022 has started off as the 18th driest year in 128 years with 98 percent of the state now considered abnormally dry with 74 percent seeing moderate drought conditions and 14 percent experiencing a severe drought. So what does this mean as far as impacts go? With abnormally dry conditions rangeland conditions decline. If things don’t improve and move into the moderate drought category pasture and crop growth are stunted and surface water levels decline. The next level down when conditions continue to worsen is the severe drought. The impacts become much worse as crop yields become low, ethanol production decreases and plants begin to close. There is also an increase in wildfire activity and mandatory surface water irrigation restrictions are usually implemented.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Hydroelectric Power#Lisbon#Ap#Ipma#Portuguese
Vox

The extinction crisis that no one’s talking about

Your morning coffee is in a perilous state. There are just two species of coffee plants on which the entire multibillion-dollar industry is based: One of them is considered poor-tasting, and the other, which you’re likely familiar with, is threatened by climate change and a deadly fungal disease. Thankfully...
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
ENVIRONMENT
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
AccuWeather

Strong storm coming to California, western US but moisture may be scarce

A major pattern change is about to unfold across the western United States, and it will usher in big changes in the weather. The flip in the weather will end the unusual winter heat wave that has been gripping California, and the lengthy streak of dry weather that has been marked by poor air quality at times may come to an end with brief showers for some places and even mountain snow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the progress of a sneaky southern storm that will brush portions of the mid-Atlantic with icy conditions and unleash another round of accumulating snowfall in New England early this week. A storm that developed just east of Florida this past weekend was dumping rain across...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 8

Will this week's rain in San Diego impact the drought?

SAN DIEGO — California is thirsty for any precipitation and San Diego may get some relief on Tuesday. A few tenths of an inch are expected to fall in San Diego, just days after parts of the county hit a record high temperature of 91 degrees. Now, we're looksing at a 30 degree drop in the forecast from Saturday to Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AOL Corp

Snow to spread across West as temperatures plunge

An active weather pattern is in place across the western United States, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the arrival of a storm in the Northwest will eventually result in widespread impacts from California to the central and southern Rockies. An area of low pressure is expected to dive southeastward across the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Hurricane-force winds to slam parts of Northeast

A powerful storm capable of producing snow and severe weather across the country will eventually bring howling and potentially damaging winds across the Northeast on Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters say. The increase in winds will also help usher in a dramatic spring preview in many areas. “This will be a much...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Train of storms to traverse central US with snow, wind

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the stormy pattern is likely to persist across the central and eastern U.S., dishing out another wave of everything from snow, wind and rain. Not one, but two storms are forecast to take a cross-country journey during the week ahead. "This is a multi-phase event, where...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
54K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy