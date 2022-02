It’s been a long decade since 2020, but with the Isle of Man TT officially planned to return to the calendar in 2022, it’s fair to say the motorcycle world is both pleased and excited. In eager anticipation of the races, which are slated to kick off at the end of May, Arai unveiled its latest RX-7V EVO IOMTT 2022 Limited Edition graphic, designed by the one and only Drudi Performance.

