A man is facing federal charges after attempting to open the emergency exit of an airplane during his flight so that he could share his views on the vaccine. 32-year-old Michael Brandon Demarre was on a recent flight from Salt Lake City bound for Portland when, during the flight, he attempted to open the emergency exit of the plane. According to various reports, including a local KSL news station, Demarre, removed the plastic covering from the exit row door and used his full body weight in a failed attempt to open the door during the flight.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO