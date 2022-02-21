Rawhide Ranch Luxury Trail Horses

Kevin and Derina Pyles train and sell performance-level luxury trail horses with one overarching goal: to preserve family horsemanship by providing an amazing riding experience. Horse lovers will certainly agree with the sentiment of the famous Winston Churchill quote that declares “No hour of life is wasted that is...
SAN DIEGO — A year ago, Faith San Severino and Adam Smith got the idea to launch Instagram and TikTok pages to promote their Bonsall, California, business, Faithful Friends Mini Horses, which trains and sells miniature horses as therapy animals. Four months after launching their “@faithfulminis” pages, their videos...
TEMECULA. – Rancho California Water District, Temecula Valley Rural Lifestyles Inc. and Rancho California Horsemen’s Association will cut the ribbon on a new portion of an equestrian trail along Valle de Los Caballos in Temecula Saturday, Feb. 26.“Rancho Water is pleased to partner with our equestrian neighbors in the GlenOak Hills and Valle de Los Caballos communities,” Robert Grantham, general manager of Rancho Water, said. “We are fortunate to offer amenities like this one to the community.”The horse trail links between the Valle de Los Caballos and Oak Mountain Road to provide a safe alternative to riding along DePortola Road. Equestrians can use this trail as a path between the Valle de Los Caballos and DePortola winery trails to Oak Mountain Road, Leoness Cellars.
This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
How Mimi the chihuahua is alive, her owner isn’t certain. The 12-pound dog was taken from the backyard of her Cibolo, Texas, home by a coyote, Zoey Ward told McClatchy News, but later returned on its own four legs, bloodied but alive. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
The RSPCA needs someone to care for an unwanted dog who has spent 500 days in kennels. Can you help?. Buddy, an adorable Terrier pup, is the longest stay dog at RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre who came into care after a vet refused his previous owner's request to euthanise him because of his challenging behaviour. Desperate to find his special someone, Buddy has been working hard with behaviourists to try to tackle his issues and identify triggers.
It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
A cat burglar and kleptocat, has stolen the hearts of Australians after becoming an internet celebrity for his relentless robbing of locals and their toys. Kay McCall and her husband were moving into a new apartment last year in Ferny Hills, near Brisbane, when they met a ginger cat who hopped over the fence looking for a head pat and chin scratches.
Rex is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Rex is a very friendly dog. He is always outgoing and eager to meet someone new. He knows some basic commands and walks well on a leash. Rex would love to have his own yard to play in and have a family to love him. He would be okay with another dog but would not do well with cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
Charlie and Diamond are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together. According to a news release from PETA, fieldworkers from the animal welfare organization found Charlie the Chihuahua mix and Diamond the pit bull mix caged together on a porch in North Carolina. The canines' former owner...
When Her Majesty turned 18, she was given her first puppy, named Susan, by her parents. So adored was the Queen’s first canine friend that the then 21-year-old princess took Susan along with her and Philip on their honeymoon in 1947. According to Marie Claire, Her Majesty has now...
Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
A kitten who was discovered alone under a car, turned out to have escaped from his litter and was due for a reunion. Last month, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), received a call about a kitten needing urgent help. A Good Samaritan had found him outside alone in the freezing cold.
They may look cute, but Norway has ruled they’re a product of cruelty — and they’re no longer allowed to be bred. On Monday, Norway’s Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated.
Everyone likes to say that their family dog stands out above all others, and the Drummonds are no exception. Ree Drummond recently shared a cute Instagram video of her daily ranch walk with the dogs, which revealed a bit about one pup that's her true ride-or-die: Lucy, the Labrador retriever, stays close to Ree as she walks in the light of a beautiful Oklahoma sunset. "The other dogs are several paces ahead, flopping around and running to and fro," Ree said on Instagram. "But Lucy never ever leaves my side."
Comments / 0