Rawhide Ranch Luxury Trail Horses

Rex is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Rex is a very friendly dog. He is always outgoing and eager to meet someone new. He knows some basic commands and walks well on a leash. Rex would love to have his own yard to play in and have a family to love him. He would be okay with another dog but would not do well with cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

PETS ・ 21 DAYS AGO