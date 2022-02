The world of tuner cars is vast and the sky is the limit. All-wheel-drive conversions are becoming more and more common as it is the best way to put insane amounts of horsepower to the ground. Today’s build, presented on That Racing Channel, once again, comes from Alberth from AD Turbo. We recently showcased his all-wheel-drive, 2JZ-powered Nissan 240SX, which is the fastest in the U.S. Now, he is showing us his other all-wheel-drive beast – a 1,250-horsepower Lexus IS300, which is also street legal.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO