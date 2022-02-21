ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What’s Trending: Movies and Masterpieces

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrending today: Moviepass makes a comeback, a lost...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Durango Herald

Check out what’s playing in Durango movie theaters

102 E. Fifth St., Durango, 247-8133, www.allentheatresinc.com. A 9-year-old boy must chart a path toward adulthood through a world that has suddenly turned upside down. His stable and loving community and everything he thought he understood about life is changed forever but joy, laughter, music and the formative magic of the movies remain. Rated PG-13.
DURANGO, CO
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Billboard

5 New Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime That Are Still in Theaters

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re like the millions of moviegoers who have yet to fully return to theaters, Amazon...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Villain Movies, ‘Transformers’ Series & More Heading To Paramount+ & Nickelodeon

Paramount+, the ViacomCBS streaming service, has unveiled a new slate of original kids and family programming, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated movie series, and a Transformers: Earthspark animated series, among others. The announcements were made Tuesday by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS’ Investors Event. Nickelodeon Animation is following the release of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated theatrical film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023. Each will center on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales, according to the streaming service....
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Blacklight’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Liam Neeson Movie Be Streaming?

If there’s one thing you can count on in this crazy, mixed-up planet we call home, it’s that Liam Neeson will continue to star in action movies until the day he days. This weekend, said action movie is called Blacklight, and in it, Neeson stars as a government operative named Travis Block with a shadowy past. But he has a chance to redeem himself when he uncovers a plot putting U.S. citizens as risk. Now he just has to confront the FBI director that he once swore to protect.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Constantine: House of Mystery Animated Shorts Coming to Blu-ray

Matt Ryan returns to the role of John Constantine once again this spring for DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery, an anthology collecting animated shorts featuring Constantine himself, Kamandi, The Losers, and Blue Beetle. The anthology, which will be released on Blu-ray and 4K in May, also includes a documentary about the history of the DC Showcase animated features going all the way back to the beginning of DC's modern animation legacy. While the supplemental shorts have already been released, the Constantine story is new content, and likely gives audiences an opportunity to see Ryan take the character into Cryptkeeper territory, serving as the entry point for the other stories.
COMICS
Sioux City Journal

New Movies

'THE DESPERATE HOUR' (Rated PG-13 for thematic content and some strong language) A mother desperately races against time to save her child as authorities place her small town on lockdown. 'NO EXIT' (Rated R for strong violence, language and some drug content) During a blizzard and stranded at an isolated...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy