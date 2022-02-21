ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

10 of the Best Vacation Lakes and Lake Areas in Minnesota

By Adam
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A Canadian eager to escape south for a long weekend with friends turned to the Minnesota thread of Reddit to ask for recommendations of great vacation lakes. "Now that cross-border travel is in a better place, some friends and I were thinking of heading down from Canada to rent a cabin...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud’s Ultimate 2022 Guide To Fish Fry Fridays

Lent officially begins on Wednesday, March 2nd. And, great news for fish lovers out there. Central Minnesota becomes a fish fry wonderland on Fridays. You'll be able to find one on every corner now through Easter. Check out our guide to fish fry Fridays in central Minnesota this season. Keep checking back as we grow the list and add more details as this year's fish fries are announced.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Park Rapids, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Duluth, MN
103.7 THE LOON

More Snow Expected on Tuesday in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Snow will become more widespread Tuesday morning, with travel impacts expected across the region. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Here's how much more snow we're expecting by the time it ends Tuesday evening. Very cold wind chill values are expected for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

4 MN Restaurants Make List of 100 Most Romantic in the Country

Next time you want to surprise your significant other with a romantic dinner date, plan to take them to one of these four restaurants (and plan for a bit of a drive). I'm not the most romantic guy. For the sake of my wife, I try to be. But I'm a bit of a penny-pincher and definitely not a natural gift-giver. This year, though, I surprised my wife for Valentine's Day with dinner and a show (alright, she booked tickets for the show, leaving me to figure out dinner beforehand). I took her to a hip restaurant in Wayzata I've been hearing a lot of good things about -- Ninetwentyfive Restaurant.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

5 Things To Know Ahead Of The Snow Storm

Minnesota is getting a lot more snow. If you thought we'd see an early spring, Mother Nature is proving you wrong. There are five things you need to know in order to prepare for the storm. 1. There's a Winter Storm Warning now through 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A warning...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Vermilion#Leech Lake#Lake House#Canadian#Minnesotans#Medical Spy
103.7 THE LOON

“Rolling Freedom Rally” Truckin’ Through MN In March

On the heels of Canada's 'Freedom Rally', there's a convoy of truckers and anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate supporters driving through Minnesota this March. The event, 'Rolling Freedom Rally--Truckin' Through Minnesota,' is planning to make several stops along I-94. The first rally kicks off on Thursday, March 3rd at roughly 5 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
103.7 THE LOON

43rd Annual Trivia Weekend Kicks Returns to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The largest trivia contest in central Minnesota is returning this weekend. KVSC's 43rd annual Trivia Weekend kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday afternoon. The 38-hour nonstop trivia marathon features a variety of questions from movies, music, sports, science and history. Roughly nine questions are asked every hour, and teams are awarded points for each correct answer.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Little Falls Reclaims World Record with Epically Huge Ice Carousel

Over the weekend, the world record for largest ice carousel was reclaimed in Little Falls, MN. This past weekend, the 5th Annual Sunny Zwilling Memorial I.C.E. Fest took place on Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls. The free family-friendly fundraiser event included activities such as Human Foosball, Santa rides and pictures, hockey and skating, spear fishing, igloo building, airplane rides, curling, dog sledding, kite flying, human bowling and more. A warming tent offered hot drinks and food. Hosted by Pay It Forward Foundation, the Sunny Zwilling Memorial I.C.E. Fest raises money and awareness for Flyer Pride Pack (a weekend backpack food program) and Kare Kloset (a resource for students that struggle to have their basic needs met at home). In 2021, $20,000 was raised to Flyer Pride Pack and Kare Kloset.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sephora Coming to Kohl’s Store in Waite Park

UNDATED -- Kohl’s announced the list of the 400 stores that will be adding Sephora at Kohl’s shops this year. Among the stores is the Kohl's location in Waite Park. Waite Park is one of 10 new locations in Minnesota. The others in Minnesota are in Baxter, Blaine, Bloomington, Eagan, St. Louis Park, Maple Grove, Oak Park Heights, Rogers, and Rosedale.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Allegiant Passenger Numbers Returning to Pre-Pandemic Level

LAS VEGAS -- Despite the Omicron variant of COVID-19 being at its peak in January, Allegiant Airlines says their passenger numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels last month. The company says they had nearly 943,000 passengers on their scheduled service flights in January, compared to nearly 923,000 passengers in January of 2019. That's nearly a two percent increase. However, the load factor was 69 percent this January, compared to 81 percent in January 2019 - down 12 points.
PUBLIC HEALTH
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy