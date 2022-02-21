ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

5 Things To Know Ahead Of The Snow Storm

By Ashli Overlund
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota is getting a lot more snow. If you thought we'd see an early spring, Mother Nature is proving you wrong. There are five things you need to know in order to prepare for the storm. 1. There's a Winter Storm Warning now through 6 p.m. on Tuesday....

103.7 THE LOON

Blizzard Warning Through 9 PM Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for portions of central Minnesota in effect until 9 pm tonight -- including Douglas, Morrison, Pope, Stearns, and Todd (+more) counties. Blizzard conditions are reducing visibility to one-quarter mile or less in blowing snow, with winds gusting as high as 50...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Confidence Growing for Major Winter Storm Early Next Week

UNDATED -- Confidence continues to grow regarding the potential for a winter storm to impact the area late Sunday night through Tuesday. Right now it looks like the main track of the snow will impact central and southern Minnesota the most. However, there are still a few details that remain uncertain at this time.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Weather Announcements for Monday February 21st, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, February 21st, 2022. - St. Francis Xavier in Sartell has canceled 4th and 5th grade youth group for Monday night. SPORTS:. - Studio B. Dance Studio in Sartell has canceled all dance classes Monday. - St. Cloud Park and Recreation Volleyball...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Climate Prediction Center Releases Spring Weather Outlook

UNDATED -- After a rollercoaster ride of temperatures throughout the winter months, what can we expect for this spring?. The Climate Prediction Center released its three month spring weather outlook for March, April and May. They say much of the country, including here in Minnesota, is leaning to be warmer...
ENVIRONMENT
103.7 THE LOON

10 of the Best Vacation Lakes and Lake Areas in Minnesota

A Canadian eager to escape south for a long weekend with friends turned to the Minnesota thread of Reddit to ask for recommendations of great vacation lakes. "Now that cross-border travel is in a better place, some friends and I were thinking of heading down from Canada to rent a cabin or lake house somewhere north of Minneapolis for a long weekend," said Reddit user u/Vantis1. "I’m not very familiar with the area, and don’t know much about what are the best lakes we should be looking at. Would love something that’s ideally within driving distance to a townsite, golf nearby and maybe a place for boat rentals. Any advice?"
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

