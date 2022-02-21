ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Price Analysis: The five-month line near 1.1360 caps the upside

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD flirts with the five-month line near 1.1370. The next up barrier comes at the weekly high at 1.1395. Extra gains in the pair need to clear the five-month line near 1.1370 to alleviate downside pressure and allow for another test of the weekly high at 1.1395 (February 14). Further up...

MarketWatch

Rocket Companies stock drops toward record low after BofA analyst turns bearish

Shares of Rocket Companies Inc. RKT, -8.13% sank 7.3% toward a record low in midday trading Tuesday, after BofA Securities turned bearish on the mortgage financing company, citing concerns over the impact of a rising rate environment. Analyst Mihir Bhatia downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and slashed the price target to $11 from $21. Bhatia said that while the company's "best-in-class" technology platform and strong retail franchise offers better margin protection than its peers, near-term results are likely to be hurt by the "hostile" market backdrop. Bhatia said refinancing of mortgages comprised 85% of origination volume during the first nine months of 2021, "and are likely headed meaningfully lower as higher rates dampen volumes." The yield on the 10-year Treasury note.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy During a Sell-Off

Alteryx is a data analytics disruptor with lots of upside potential. Block is a proven fintech leader that could keep climbing. Salesforce.com is a stable cloud business with a more reasonable valuation. The best investors view stock market corrections as opportunities. When prices come down temporarily, investors can buy on...
Motley Fool

1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

Matterport had underwhelming fourth-quarter results, lagging behind its SPAC estimates. However, the company saw strong adoption of its software products. There are still hurdles ahead for Matterport, but if the company can overcome those it could be a great investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
Benzinga

JPMorgan Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber After Q4 Earnings, Stock Pullback

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) plummeted more than 27% on Friday, after management guided to softer-than-expected performance in 2022, citing inflation. The stock tumbled despite the company reporting “solidly better” results for the fourth quarter, according to JPMorgan. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Analyst:...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech stock investors have had a rough three...
Seekingalpha.com

Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 end higher on the back of materials

The stock market closed Tuesday's trading session at its high. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) led +1.2%, followed by the Dow (DJI) +1% and S&P 500 (SP500) +0.8%. From a sector stance, Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) closed in the lead +1.5%, Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) finished in second +1.4%, and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) came in third +1.3%. While Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the lager -2.1%.
MarketWatch

The one question to ask yourself about your 401(k) when stock indexes are dropping

With the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes in the red right now, looking at your retirement portfolio may have your heart racing. Retirement Tip of the Week: Advisers typically advise their clients and all individuals to remain calm during market volatility, but that’s easier said than done when you see your hard-earned dollars trending downward. Don’t make any drastic moves, but do take stock of your feelings during this event – then be ready to talk about it.
Seeking Alpha

Market Pullback Or Bear Market?

The many tailwinds that supported the rapid rise in the markets from 2020 to the present have started to reverse. Also, not surprisingly, is the subsequent surge in inflation. Market pullback or bear market? Such seems to be the question on everyone’s mind as of late, given the rough start to 2022 so far.
Seekingalpha.com

With Roku repriced, Morgan Stanley looking for return of faster growth

Ahead of earnings for Roku (ROKU -4.4%), bearish Morgan Stanley is revisiting (but reinforcing) its Underweight thesis, which was previously based in part on a hot valuation. That part of the case has moderated considerably: Roku stock has pulled back 67% in just over six months since its 52-week high of $490.76; see the chart here. (The average Wall Street price target of $317.48 now implies more than 97% upside.)
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
