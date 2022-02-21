ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Seekingalpha.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVNQ is a widely diversified, real estate investment trust focused ETF managed by Vanguard. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is a popular, REIT ETF that has provided diversified exposure to United States REITs for over a decade. Investors looking to access real assets have a variety of investment options. Possibly...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanguard Real Estate Etf#Vnq#Real Assets#Real Estate Company#Commercial Real Estate#Reit Etf#Sa
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
ETF
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Motley Fool

How Should Retirees Approach This Stock Market Correction?

When you're retired, it's likely that your investment strategy will be rather different from when you were younger. But that doesn't mean turbulent markets aren't nerve-racking for retirees. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 27, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jason Hall, and Will Healy discuss how they would approach the current market downturn if they were retired.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Main Street Stock: 6.1% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

Main Street has started to pay special dividends again. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) continues to be a best-in-class business development firm that continuously outperforms for the benefit of its stockholders. According to preliminary fourth-quarter operating statistics, net asset value climbed by 4% QoQ. The business development company's payout, including the special dividend, was also out-earned by net investment income, and it could afford to give shareholders a sizable rise this year.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Plunges

The benchmark S&P 500 is undergoing its steepest correction in nearly two years. Defensive growth and value stocks can be an especially smart place to put your money to work during sizable market pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Don't Buy Blackstone, Buy Patria Investments Instead

Successful asset management businesses create fortunes. Co-produced by Jussi Askola for High Yield Investor. I love asset management businesses. They essentially allow you to participate in the returns of different investments without having to put much or any of your own capital on the line. If you are able to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy