ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Soapbox prediction results

By Kreg Asay
RSL Soapbox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreseason has finally wrapped up, and MLS begins this weekend! It’s good to finally have some non-European games to follow for a change. The survey is still active, and will be for a few weeks so there’s still time to get your predictions in, or to change the one you currently...

www.rslsoapbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Seattle vs. New Mexico St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Current Records: New Mexico St. 22-4; Seattle 21-6 The New Mexico St. Aggies are 12-2 against the Seattle Redhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Aggies and Seattle will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET at Redhawk Center. New Mexico St. is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Macmath
Person
Damir Kreilach
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Aaron Herrera
Person
Andre Blake
247Sports

Live Updates: Ducks begin final road trip with game at Colorado

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks begin their final road trip of the regular season with a game in Boulder on Wednesday evening. The Ducks will face Colorado for a 6 PM tip. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks. This acts as the Ducks (18-9, 10-5) only meeting of...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Chiefs Release Veteran Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
NFL
The Associated Press

No. 12 UCLA at Oregon tops the week in Pac-12 hoops

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:. No. 12 UCLA at Oregon, Thursday. The Bruins (20-4, 12-4 Pac-12) have bounced back from a three-point loss to rival No. 16 Southern California with three straight wins to keep conference-leading Arizona within reach. UCLA pulled off an impressive 14-point win over Arizona State on Monday night despite playing without point guard Tyger Campbell (shoulder) and Peyton Watson (knee). The Ducks (17-10, 10-6) are in big need of a win. They seemed to be rounding into form by winning 10 of 11, but have since lost three straight, including an ugly loss to California and a sweep by the Arizona schools.
PULLMAN, WA
The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Us Open#New York Red Bulls#Preseason#Non European#Avg Philadelphia Union#Atlanta United#Inter Miami#Avg Cf Montreal#Avg Fc#Nashville Sc#L A Galaxy#Seattle Sounders League#Rsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports presents Newsmakers Week 2022

It’s time to check in with leaders of the Valley’s sports teams. Newsmakers Week on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station is here. Bickley & Marotta will check in with the important voices representing the Cardinals, Suns, Diamondbacks, Coyotes, Sun Devils and more from Tuesday through Friday. Here...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball aiming to cap February gauntlet with wins at mountain schools

EUGENE — Oregon’s gauntlet final month of the regular season comes to a close at the mountain schools with much still at stake. The No. 25 Ducks (18-9, 10-5 Pac-12), who will play their tenth game in 23 days tonight (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) against Colorado at CU Events Center, can secure a top four seed in the Pac-12 tournament with a win and can still finish in second in the conference.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

PGA Tour Commissioner Has Message For Phil Mickelson, Others

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan delivered a message Wednesday to Phil Mickelson and any other tour members considering joining the upstart Saudi Golf Super League. “I told the players we’re moving on and anyone on the fence needs to make a decision,” Monahan told the Associated Press, via FOX News. ”
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy