Health Highlights: Feb. 21, 2022

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 2 days ago

New study will track dog's longevity. Over 32,000 pooches...

www.suncommercial.com

Fox News

The significance of today's date: 2/22/2022

This is literally a once-in-a-lifetime day. While it's not uncommon for a date to follow an interesting pattern (like Jan. 1, 2011, or 1/1/11), today is a unique calendar date. Not only does it have an interesting the numerical date, but it also fell on the ideal day of the week.
ASTRONOMY
American News

Daily calendar for Feb. 24, 25

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.   Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.  ...
ABERDEEN, SD
The Daily Telegram

Blissfield Model Railroad Club offering tours Feb. 26-27

BLISSFIELD — People of all ages are invited to check out the layout and facility of the Blissfield Model Railroad Club, 109 E. Adrian St. (U.S. 223), during the club’s layout tours Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27. Hours for both days are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are welcome to drop in anytime during those hours. Reservations are not required. ...
BLISSFIELD, MI

