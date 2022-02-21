Mandy Moore marks son Gus' first birthday with sweet video montage

Adele’s former hubby, Simon Konecki, looked slimmer in the first photos of him since the pair finalized their divorce in March 2021. Paparazzi have caught Simon Konecki, 47, for the first time since he and Adele, 33, finalized their divorce nearly 1 year ago. The charity entrepreneur, as seen in photos HERE, was spotted in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday (Feb. 9). Simon looked much slimmer than he did during his marriage to the “Hello” singer, who also dropped weight after they split. He was dressed super casually in a blue “Waves Not Graves” T-shirt and gray sweatpants, and he also sported a hat and protective blue face mask.
