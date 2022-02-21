2/21/22 Rock News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2/21/22

By Lisa Kaye
Cover picture for the article— New vinyl from Prince, Joni Mitchell and Lou Reed are among the highly anticipated releases on Record Store Day this year. A full lineup of titles has been released for Record Store Day, which falls on April 23rd. Prince fans are expected to snatch up the reissue of his 1995...

Music: Dave Grohl Releasing Thrash Album, Motley Crue, Def Leppard + More!

Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album, and it'll likely arrive sometime in the next week. Foo Fighters' recorded the new music in conjunction with their new horror film, "Studio 666," using the name "Dream Widow." As we told you, the band quietly released one of...
March 2022 New Music Releases

Guitarists who rose to fame with the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty will make some solo noise in March. There's also live stuff on the way from Kiss and Frank Zappa. Marillion will unveil An Hour Before It's Dark, their follow-up to 2016's Fuck Everyone and Run (F E A R), along with an accompanying documentary. Bryan Adams spent much of lockdown writing material for what became So Happy It Hurts, his 15th album. Ghost are back with Impera, their first LP since 2018's Prequelle.
Record Store Day 2022 Rock + Metal Releases Revealed

It's just about time to start loading up your music collection for the spring. That's right, Record Store Day is back for 2022, with organizers choosing April 23 as the solitary date for this year's annual event, though they have backup plans if need be. The new list of Record...
40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music. Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought glam rock to the forefront, with Bowie even spawning one of rock's most recognizable characters in Ziggy Stardust. Plus, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues and The Rolling Stones all topped the album charts with classic releases in 1972.
IN THIS ARTICLE
