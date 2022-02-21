2/21/22 Rock News

To your corners, hair spray and flannel. Eddie Vedder and Nikki Sixx have been engaged in a war of words for well over a week now, with the two front men eager to play some sort of rock one-upmanship about who has the better band. It all started on January 30, when Vedder, in a New York Times interview, grumbled about how he kick-started his heart and grew to despise Mötley Crüe during his years as a music-venue worker in the ’80s. “The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: Fuck you. I hated it,” he explained. “I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.” Days later, Sixx got wind of Vedder’s comments and took it upon himself to discuss the even flow at which he despises Pearl Jam. “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated Mötley Crüe,” he tweeted on February 5. “Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?” Sixx added that Vedder’s vocals sound like “marbles in your mouth.” Pearl Jam, cheekily, went on to tweet a video about how much they love their “bored fans” in response.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO