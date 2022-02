Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers hopes to have Jamie Vardy back for his side’s next Premier League game.The veteran striker has been out since the final game of 2021 with an injury but is back in training and could be involved for the March 1 trip to Burnley.Rodgers felt his side were almost back to their best in an unfortunate 2-1 defeat at Wolves on Sunday and hopes the return of key players will help them.Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Justin James and Timothy Castagne are also currently injured.“Jamie’s probably seven to 10 days away from rejoining the squad,” Rodgers said...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO