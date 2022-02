The PS VR 2 (widely known on the internet as PSVR2) is shrouded in mystery right now. Sony has teased exciting details on its new VR gaming headset, which is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 this year, including some impressive specs and an exciting new PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. But gamers have been left wondering what the new headset will look like, when it's due to launch and when they can pre-order one. You can find everything you need to know so far about the hardware in our guide to the PS VR2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO