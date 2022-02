Chelsea return to domestic action this afternoon following their Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi last week.Thomas Tuchel’s team overcame Al-Hilal then Palmeiras – late in extra-time – to lift the trophy and become ‘world champions’, but they must now turn their focus to today’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.The Blues then have a Champions League last-16 first leg against Lille and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next week, though they cannot overlook Patrick Vieira’s Eagles here.Follow the 3pm Premier League scores LIVE!Although Palace have been in underwhelming form, they will look to take advantage of Chelsea’s...

