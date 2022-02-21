Mustard donation helps fifth grader keep campaign promise

BOSTON (CBS) — Young activists were among those gathered in the snow at the State House on Sunday. The fifth-graders were part of a demonstration that called for statewide protections against evictions and foreclosures, especially during the remainder of the pandemic. The fifth-graders are part of the Boston Workers Circle, a Jewish social justice group, which would also like to see a move toward rent control. “These students know how important it is to have a home that they feel safe in, a neighborhood that they feel connected to and so they’re connecting their history and their culture to making sure that all other kids like them can stay in their homes too,” said Lior Appel-Kraut of Boston Workers Circle. The demonstrators believe the pandemic has deepened economic and racial inequality and made the longstanding housing crisis even worse.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO