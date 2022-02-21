ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Mustard donation helps fifth grader keep campaign promise

By Matt Hunter
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lincoln Barclay gets home from school, there’s usually more than enough to keep him busy. “I really like school,” Barclay said one day as he unpacked his backpack. “My favorite actual subject is probably math or reading.”. After finishing his homework, the fifth grader often...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

First-grader donates hundreds of hand warmers for homeless

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee first-grader donated hundreds of hand warmers to House of Peace. Grey Gordon decided to collect the warmers at his school after seeing his mom give one to someone in need. "I'm so proud of him. I have this song I sing from Mr. Rogers 'I'm...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Killeen Daily Herald

Fine arts tour: fifth-graders learn about programs during THS visit

More than 600 Temple ISD fifth-graders received a sneak peek of Temple High School’s fine arts programs on Monday — an annual event that district administrators said will inspire a new wave of musicians, thespians, dancers and visual artists. Fifth-graders from each of the district’s eight elementary schools...
TEMPLE, TX
The Post and Courier

Charles Pinckney fifth graders create large-scale art project

Fifth graders at Charles Pinckney Elementary School added their permanent mark to the school before starting their middle school journey. The students put their creativity on display by helping design and paint a large mural on the inside of the school building. “You would not think you would be allowed...
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Grader#Food Drink#Charity#French#Price Chopper
Roanoke Daily Herald

Organ donation from a hero: 6th grader remembered

It’s been said that organ donation is not a tragedy, but a beautiful light in the midst of one. That’s exactly how Joseph Fahey’s family and the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District family hopes the community will remember Joseph, a 12-year-old sixth grader at Chaloner Middle School. JoJo, as his friends called him, was born with a heart condition and had a serious medical emergency on the Chaloner playground last week as he played ball with his friends during recess. While doctors are still unsure what caused him to go into cardiac arrest that day as a result of his heart defects, they do applaud the work of the Chaloner Middle School staff and others who came to his aid.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Register Citizen

Middletown fifth-graders create valentines for hospice patients

MIDDLETOWN — A local singer/songwriter recently stopped by her former elementary school, John Paul II School in Middletown, to help fifth-graders create Valentines Day cards for hospice patients. Alanna Rondinone is working with Compassus Hospice patients throughout Connecticut, according to a news release. Rondinone, who is very active on...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WHNT-TV

How a ‘village’ is keeping its promise in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 10 years ago, two friends came together to form Village of Promise. The nonprofit addresses the needs of children and families in distressed, high-poverty neighborhoods. The mission is to advance families out of the cycle of poverty using a two-generational approach. For example, the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Independent Record

6 Healthy Brown Bag Lunches That Save Time and Money

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. The busier life gets, the easier it becomes to overlook lunch—especially if you’re away...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Boston

Fifth-Graders Take Part In Protest Against Evictions During The Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) — Young activists were among those gathered in the snow at the State House on Sunday. The fifth-graders were part of a demonstration that called for statewide protections against evictions and foreclosures, especially during the remainder of the pandemic. The fifth-graders are part of the Boston Workers Circle, a Jewish social justice group, which would also like to see a move toward rent control. “These students know how important it is to have a home that they feel safe in, a neighborhood that they feel connected to and so they’re connecting their history and their culture to making sure that all other kids like them can stay in their homes too,” said Lior Appel-Kraut of Boston Workers Circle. The demonstrators believe the pandemic has deepened economic and racial inequality and made the longstanding housing crisis even worse.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

An Open Letter to Mainers: Stop Abusing the Grocery Store Self-Scan Line

We have a problem, Maine. In fact, it's what you might call a "growing epidemic". It's an issue that needs to be recognized and addressed before it's too late. I first recognized the issue the other day while shopping at my local grocery store. The store is the perfect size for my liking, and the customer service is outstanding, especially through the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
Voice News

Fifth-grader receives Algonac Asset Award

Emily Vernier, a fifth-grader from Algonquin Elementary School, was awarded an Algonac Asset Award at the Algonac City Council’s Feb. 15 meeting. Vernier is the daughter of department of public works foreman Joe Vernier and his wife Amy. She was nominated by Amy Amiels of Amiels Enterprises Inc. for the “tremendous help” she gave during the Goodfellows Christmas packing day.
ALGONAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy