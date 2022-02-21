ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys and Girls Club finds, repairs home for family in need

By Sara Rivest
 22 hours ago

Putting together the perfect meal for her three kids is Samantha Vasquez's favorite way to show her love. “Having to go food shopping and buy what I can buy that you can cook within a hotel, ’cause you can’t really cook what you want to in a hotel," said...

Black Hills Pioneer

First Interstate Bank gifts Boys & Girls Club with $5K

LEAD — Citing the fact that the Boys & Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood provides affordable childcare in the area, officials from First Interstate Bank of Deadwood gifted the Club with $5,000 Friday from an employee fund that benefits local non-profits. Boys & Girls Club Director Danielle Flom said plans...
LEAD, SD
Payson Roundup

Family of Payson girl with rare tumor needs help

The family of Kaydia, an 11-year-old Payson girl, is asking for the community’s help as their daughter battles a rare tumor. It all started in December 2020 when Kaydia developed a bad limp and told her family, mom Whitney and grandmother Bobbi, she was in a lot of pain.
PAYSON, AZ
CBS Austin

Donations needed for Boys & Girls Club after fire at McBee Elementary

AUSTIN, Texas — Students who attend an after-school program with the Boys & Girls Club of the Austin area are left without a building to gather in after an early Monday morning fire destroyed everything inside at McBee Elementary. The club is now asking the community for help to collect donations.
AUSTIN, TX
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
FLORIDA STATE
Wicked Local

Maynard-based Boys and Girls Club seeks donations for new, accessible playground

Kids who attend summer camp at the Boys and Girls Club of Assabet Valley will have a brand new playground to play on. “This is a much-needed element to our healthy lifestyle curriculum. Kids can walk out the doors and have a wonderful space and inclusive play area. It’s long overdue,” said Annalisa Campanile, executive director of the Maynard-based club.
MAYNARD, MA
NWI.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging donates $20,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

VALPARAISO — Ardagh Metal Packaging has been named the presenting sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s 2022 Youth of the Year program and is donating $20,000 to the youth development organization. Ardagh is a leading global manufacturer of infinitely-recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends....
VALPARAISO, IN
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Boys & Girls Clubs Share the Love with community

Celebration includes a fundraiser at Grand Rapids Dairy Queen Feb. 20. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway (BGC) are Sharing the Love with their members, communities, and supporters throughout the month of February. The celebration will include a fundraiser at the Grand Rapids Dairy Queen Grill and Chill from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Sun-Journal

Fire at former Waterville Boys & Girls Club

Waterville firefighters work the scene of a building fire Tuesday at 6 Main Place in Waterville. Authorities said Wednesday that the fire at the former Boys & Girls Club was suspicious in nature. No one was hurt. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel.
WATERVILLE, ME
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva Boys & Girls Clubs launch First Thousand Days program to reach young children and their families

The Geneva Boys & Girls Clubs have launched an ambitious new program designed to support youngsters and their families in the critical early years of life. Clubs Executive Director Chris Lavin says he was surprised to learn how early some kids can fall behind their peers in learning, and that’s what led him to start the First Thousand Days program.
GENEVA, NY
Chesterton Tribune

AMP to present Boys & Girls Clubs’ Youth of the Year

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), a leading global manufacturer of infinitely-recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends with a manufacturing plant in Valparaiso, has been named the presenting sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s 2022 Youth of the Year program and is donating $20,000 to the youth development organization.
VALPARAISO, IN
Missoulian

Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County opens Tech Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County is excited to announce the newest addition to its offerings. Tech Club, operating out of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W., is a free site that provides access to 3D printers, vinyl cutters, virtual reality (VR) headsets, computers, and so much more.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Distractify

People Throw Stuffed Animals at Figure Skaters After They Finish Their Events

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
ANIMALS

