UK music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies after sudden illness

LONDON (Reuters) – Jamal Edwards, the founder of British online music platform SBTV which helped launch the careers of stars including Ed Sheeran, died on Sunday after a sudden illness, his mother said. Edwards, 31, founded SBTV aged 15 and went on to receive an...

The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death disclosed by mum Brenda as she calls SBTV founder ‘the centre of our world’

Music industry entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of a “sudden illness”, his mother Brenda has announced.The SBTV founder, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave, died on Sunday (20 February) aged 31.In a message shared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (21 February), his mother Brenda said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by Jamal’s death.“It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said.“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family...
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Jamal Edwards through the years

Jamal Edwards Media entrepreneur Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal, after it was awarded to him by the Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at an Investiture Ceremony, at Buckingham Palace in central London on March 26, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JOHN STILLWELL / POOL (Photo credit should read JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
hotnewhiphop.com

Jamal Edwards, Founder of SBTV, Dies At 31

Jamal Edwards, best known for founding the media platform SBTV, passed away at the young age of 31 on Sunday morning. SBTV helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Dave, Skepta, Wiley, and many more while helping grime music reach a global audience. SBTV kicked off in 2006 as a...
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
Popculture

YouTube Star and Music Mogul Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards, a British YouTube star and music entrepreneur, died Sunday, just weeks after attending the Brit Awards. He was only 31. Edwards is best known for founding SBTV, a music platform that helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Dave, Skepta, and other artists. Edwards' company confirmed his death...
Grazia

Jamal Edwards Helped All Of These Musicians Launch Their Careers On SBTV

The music world was left in a state of shock after the incredibly sad death of the SBTV founder and entrepreneur Jamal Edwards. The 31-year-old died after a ‘sudden illness’ with endless industry figures sharing their memories of the much-loved mogul on social media. Edwards started off his...
The US Sun

Jamal Edwards death: Brenda Edwards says son, 31, was ‘centre of our world’ after SBTV star passes from ‘short illness’

BRENDA Edwards has said her son Jamal was "the centre of our world" as she paid tribute to him following his death aged 31. The Loose Women panellist thanked everyone for "messages of love and support" following the sudden death of SBTV founder Jamal, who gained fame from setting up the new music platform in 2006, which is often credited as helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.
NME

Vigil to be held for Jamal Edwards in London tonight

A candlelight vigil is being held for the late Jamal Edwards in West London tonight (February 21). Get full details of the event below. The influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV passed away yesterday (February 20) aged just 31. His death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’...
The Independent

Tributes flow for ‘blessed soul’ Jamal Edwards following his death at age 31

Comedian Mo Gilligan has led a wealth of tributes from the entertainment industry and beyond for SBTV founder Jamal Edwards – who championed acts including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J – after his death at the age of 31.Gilligan, who hosted the Brit Awards earlier this month, called Edwards a “truly humble and blessed soul”.He wrote on Twitter: “Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards.”A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards ❤️— Mo...
Shropshire Star

Music industry in mourning following death of SBTV founder Jamal Edwards

The entrepreneur gained fame from setting up the new music platform, which helped to launch a string of careers including those of Dave and Jessie J. The British music industry is in mourning following the death of SBTV founder Jamal Edwards at the age of 31. The entrepreneur gained fame...
SFGate

Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31

LONDON (AP) — Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed U.K. rap and grime and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said Monday that her son died the day before after...
Shropshire Star

Tributes from world of music and beyond pour in for Jamal Edwards

Bafta-winning actor writer, director, and producer Adam Deacon, known for his leading role in Kidulthood, said he was ‘heartbroken’. Tributes have been pouring in from music industry heavyweights, sports stars and others for SBTV founder Jamal Edwards – who championed acts including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J – after his death at the age of 31.
BBC

Jamal Edwards: 'Make sure you believe in yourself'

British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31. A pioneering figure in British rap and grime music, he was appointed an MBE in 2014. In interviews with the BBC from 2016 and 2017, he shared advice for those wanting to start their own business and explained why he chose to launch SBTV.
