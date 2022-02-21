UK music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies after sudden illness

Don’t miss a very special Lewis family reunion as three GUIDING LIGHT stars join host Alan Locher in The Locher Room on Friday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. ET for a live chat!. Rebecca Hollen debuted as Trish Lewis in 1981 after playing Tina Cornell on AS THE WORLD TURNS since 1978. She stayed until 1985 and returned to GL a few times in the years that followed. NBC soap fans might also remember her as Peggy Lazarus on ANOTHER WORLD. Next came Robert Newman as Josh Lewis, also debuting in 1981. He came and went from the CBS soap for 28 years and then went on to perform on stage and screen before taking over the role of Ashland Locke on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS. Krista Tesreau joined GL in 1983 as Mindy Lewis and while she departed in 1989, the actress returned as the soap was airing its final episodes to bring the “Four Musketeers” back together one last time. She also played Andi Klein on SANTA BARBARA and Tina Roberts on ONE LIFE TO LIVE!

