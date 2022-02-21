ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Medical Examiner: Motorcycle driver shot before Kansas City crash

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY(AP) — What appeared to be a deadly motorcycle crash turned into a homicide investigation after a medical examiner determined the driver had...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

KC police ID victims in fatal shooting that injured 5-year-old

KANSAS CITY(AP) — Police have identified a man and woman killed in a shooting in Kansas City that also critically wounded a 5-year-old boy. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday at an intersection between the Santa Fe and Oak Park West neighborhoods, police said. Arriving officers were pointed to a vehicle in a parking lot where they found 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson and 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford and Pettiford’s 5-year-old son inside, all suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man caught with 15 pounds of meth at Wisconsin hotel

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI —Law enforcement authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Saturday, police arrested 22-year-old Jimmy Castillo of Topeka on requested charges that included possession of meth with intent to deliver and he is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to online jail records.
LA CROSSE, WI
Great Bend Post

2 Kan. men accused of beating victim to death with a pipe

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal attack and have two suspects in custody. Just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca after a caller reported a person was being beaten on the Seneca Street bridge, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
State
Nebraska State
Great Bend Post

Kansas City triple shooting: Child wounded, man and woman dead

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man and woman were shot dead and a young child was critically wounded in an overnight shooting in Kansas City, police there said. Police were called just before 1 a.m. Monday to an intersection between the Santa Fe and Oak Park West neighborhoods for reports of a shooting, according to a news release issued by Kansas City police. Arriving officers were pointed to a vehicle in a parking lot. Inside the vehicle, police found the two adults and a boy under the age of 10 with gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Man jailed for hit-and-run of Kansas bicyclist

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a vehicle have made an arrest. On Tuesday night, deputies were able to gather information that led to the arrest of 50-year-old James R. Cunningham of Alma, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Ap#Sgt
Great Bend Post

Ex-KC officer remains free amid manslaughter appeal

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City detective convicted of fatally shooting a Black man will remain free on bond while his conviction is appealed, a judge ruled Tuesday. Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs ruled that Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, can stay out of prison during the appeal of his conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

2 Kan. deputies placed on leave during harassment investigation

HARVEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged harassment involving deputies in Harvey County. According to a social media report, the sheriff's office administration was made aware of alleged harassment claims against two Harvey County deputies. The sheriff's office begun an internal investigation to gather more information. While the investigation...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Great Bend Post

Update: KCMO City Hall evacuated due to suspicious package

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigated a suspicious package call inside of City Hall in downtown Kansas City late Tuesday afternoon, according to a media release from KCPD. Officers worked with City Hall staff to evacuate the building. The Bomb and Arson Detectives responded and just before 6p.m. cleared...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. man released from prison in January is in custody on new charges

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop and arrest. Just before 11a.m. February 20, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a green 1993 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck in the 900 block of SE 53rd Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The windshield was broken and the license plate, that did not belong to that vehicle, had expired in 2015. The driver identified as 40-year-old Joshua W. Banfield of Topeka, also had a suspended driver’s license.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect in attempted Kansas carjacking released on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas man accused in an attempted carjacking made his first court appearance Friday. Zachary Province, 38, Haysville, was charged with with 2 counts of flee and attempting to elude an officer and driving while license is suspended. He was released on bond, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman accused of DUI after wrong-way crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman after a wrong-way crash. Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report of a wrong way driver, a 2008 Nissan Altima, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 470 near the SW Gage Boulevard exit, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. man's threat with a machete led to stolen property

HAYS —A recent fight between two men in Hays, led to the discovery of stolen property taken from area storage units and the subsequent arrest of both. After initially being called for a disturbance between 29-year-0ld Richard Kody Lyon and 44-year-old Alvino Damian Almerez, police learned Almerez had threatened Lyon with a machete, according to Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy