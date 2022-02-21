ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Health Highlights: Feb. 21, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew study will track dog's longevity. Over 32,000 pooches are enrolled in a project aimed...

www.ftimes.com

natureworldnews.com

6 Invasive Insects You Should Need To Kill Immediately According to Scientists

Insects are cool (overlooking all legs). They break down by eating the dead and pollinating the plants, so we can grow enough plants to feed the world. Conservation encourages us to protect wildlife, especially insects that are currently under the barrels of insect apocalypse. According yo Gizmodo, experts have asked...
WILDLIFE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
The Guardian

‘Delightfully horrific’: wētā motels proliferate as New Zealand falls in love with the giant insect

In a tiny motel at the back of a Wellington garden, a group of lodgers with shiny cigar-shaped bodies and spiny legs are making themselves at home. A male is bunking in with his harem of females, their bodies huddled together, a wiry mashup of legs and antennae. Once a fortnight the motel’s owner, Holly Neill, briefly opens the door to peer into the perspex window and check on her tenants, each time experiencing the thrill of being able to spy on the shy, strange creatures inside.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Covid
The Atlantic

America’s Love-Hate Relationship With the Bald Eagle

Jack E. Davis wants it very clearly understood that a bald eagle cannot, in fact, pluck an infant girl from her carriage, carry her clenched between its talons to its nest, and feed her to its eaglets. Okay?. If Davis’s plea seems especially plaintive, that’s because it contradicts centuries of...
ANIMALS
WIBX 950

A Horse Lovers Dream; Custom Designed Farm House For Sale In CNY

If you're looking for the perfect horse barn and house, you don't have to look too far. The ideal listing for you is just a short drive away in Central New York. With over 50 acres of meadows and woods, this newly built farm house is the one for you. The house itself was custom built back in 2018, meeting all of your needs for living and leisure. It's a 3 bedroom/3 bathroom, 2300 square foot home in Unadilla, New York, just minutes from Route 7 and I-88.
UNADILLA, NY
WTHR

Watch 2 bald eagles tend to nest on snowy California day

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — A pair of bald eagles is tending their nest with a pair of eggs again this year near Big Bear Lake in the mountains of southern California. Streaming video from the Friends of Big Bear Valley shows both the female eagle, named Jackie, returning to the nest on a snowy morning to take over nesting duties from the larger male named Shadow.
ANIMALS
105.7 The Hawk

Beware Of Spotted Lanternfly Eggs In New Jersey This Winter

Well....this is not the news I was hoping for. After experiencing bitter cold temperatures - so cold that it physically hurt to be outside - we still have to somehow worry about those pesky Spotted Lanternflies. *Eye roll*.....I know. Here's why:. By this point in the Winter season, the bitter...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Orphaned elephants struggle to assess the threat posed by roaring lions

Traumatic events coupled with the lack of experienced adults in elephant family groups can affect the ecological knowledge of younger animals, and ultimately their ability to make crucial decisions when faced with threatening situations. These findings have implications for the conservation of long-lived social animals, such as elephants, primates and...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid by Thor Hanson review – how nature is adapting to climate change

In June 1802, the German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt ascended the inactive volcano Mount Chimborazo in Ecuador. As he climbed from tropical rainforest towards the snow-covered peak almost 21,000ft above sea level, he acquired a new vision of nature, interwoven with “a thousand threads”. It was like taking a journey from the equator to the poles: an entire world of diversity collapsed on to this single mountain, a “microcosm on one page”. Here Humboldt began to develop the notion he called Naturgemälde, a scarcely translatable word that implies a unity or wholeness in nature.
ANIMALS
The Conversation U.S.

Farmers are overusing insecticide-coated seeds, with mounting harmful effects on nature

Planting season for corn and soybeans across the U.S. will begin as soon as March in Southern states and then move north. As farmers plant, they will deploy vast quantities of insecticides into the environment, without ever spraying a drop. Almost every field corn seed planted this year in the United States will be coated with neonicotinoids, the most widely used class of insecticides in the world. So will seeds for about half of U.S. soybeans and nearly all cotton, along with other crops. By my estimate, based on acres planted in 2021, neonicotinoids will be deployed across at least 150...
AGRICULTURE
American News

Daily calendar for Feb. 24, 25

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.   Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.  ...
ABERDEEN, SD
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Black innovators who reshaped American gardening, farming

The achievements of George Washington Carver, the 19th century scientist credited with hundreds of inventions, including 300 uses for peanuts, have landed him in American history textbooks. But many other agricultural practices, innovations and foods that traveled with enslaved people from West Africa — or were developed by their descendants...
AGRICULTURE
9NEWS

Radio station host highlighting mental health with 'Therapy Thursdays'

DENVER — A Denver-based radio host is raising awareness for mental health, particularly in minority communities. Amerykah Jones with 104.7 The Drop hosts a weekly "Therapy Thursday" from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jones brings in mental health professionals to speak about topics, talk with listeners and point them in the right direction.
DENVER, CO

